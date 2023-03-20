Claire Crisham is Newman Central Catholic’s student of the month for February

Claire Crisham is student of the month for February at Newman.
Crisham is an 18-year-old senior at Newman Central Catholic from Oregon. Her parents are Jack and Kristi Crisham. She has a sibling, Katherine Crisham.
What class do you find really engaging?
I’ve always been drawn to literature, making English my favorite class each year. My English 103 class is about to begin debates, a challenge I’m very excited for. My classmates, and my teacher Mrs. Spencer, make it an easy course to love.
What are your career and post-graduation plans?
Post-graduation I plan to attend a four year university, majoring in business with an English minor as a pre-law student. I hope to study abroad and continue to pursue my academic goals.
What are your two favorite activities?
Running, both track and cross country, has been a highlight of all four years of my high school experience. I wouldn’t trade the friendships or memories for anything. I also have found a lot of enjoyment in being an editor of Newman’s literary magazine, The Salesian.
Please share a moment that was meaningful.
Last year, I participated in an entrepreneurial program called CEO, where I was able to learn about my community in a real-world environment. Though I loved creating my personal business at the end of the year, I will never forget being the project manager for the SVACC dinner and writing the script for the CEO students’ annual skit.
What is your hope for the future?
I hope to continue to travel to new places, meet new people, and build a successful career in a field that I love.
