Sterling hosts IHSA drama sectional on Saturday

STERLING – Dramatic performers from Sterling and Dixon both have entries in the Illinois High School Association sectional competition that will be Saturday at Sterling High School.
Contest plays will be held at Centennial Auditorium starting at 8:30 a.m. and group interpretation performances will be at the Choir Room starting at 8:40 a.m.
Sterling is entered in both categories, Dixon is in group interpretation.
Other schools taking part are Huntley, Villa Park, United Township in East Moline, Elgin Larkin, Burlington Central and South Elgin.
Contest play
Sterling’s entry for contest play is “Small Mouth Sounds” by Bess Wohl. The cast is Anna Hutchinson as Teacher, Rileigh Wren as Judy, Michelle Henderson as Joan, Francisco Pease as Ned, Christina Moore as Alicia and Ben Boze as Jan.
Sterling’s performance is directed by Bess Wohl. Ellen Johnson is the assistant director. Student lighting is by Eve Bentowski, student sound by Josh Minor and the technical crew includes Israel Grande, Gavin Fischer, Owen Gaffey, Kyle Hutchinson, Ashton Strange, Brinley Francis, Anna Hutchinson, Emma Stroup, Kaidence Stroup, Rileigh Wren and Avery Moran.
The judges for contest play are Tom Akers, Jason Connor, Becky Connors, Eric Ewan and Kristin Schoenback.
Group interpretation
In group interpretation, Sterling is presenting “8-Bit Christmas” by Kevin Jakubowski as directed by Tim Schlegal and Weston Henry.
Grande is the narrator. The ensemble is Fischer, Gaffey, Kyle and Anna Hutchinson, Francis, Emma and Kaidence Stroup, Wren and Moran.
Dixon has entered “Coraline” by Neil Gaiman as directed by Sam Hildebrand.
Oliver Payne is Coraline, Reign Bonnowell is Miss Spink, Olivia Hernandez is Miss Forcible, Grace Shoemaker-Fenwick is Old Man/Mom, Christopher Wadsworth is Cat/Dad, Ian Gordon is Other Father and Falan Schwarz is Other Mother.
Serving as group interpretation judges are Susan Bookless, Brooks Bullock, Tim Connors, Kenny Knox and Carla Stevens.
Last year’s results
Sterling was the sectional host last season, as well. In contest play, West Chicago won with “West Chicago” and Huntley was second with “Eleemosynary.” In group interpretation, Sterling won with “Coda” while Palatine Fremd was second with “Good Omens” and Huntley was third with “High Fidelity.”
Burbank Reavis is the defending state champion in both categories.
Sterling Sectional Schedule
Contest play: Sterling 8:30, Huntley 10, Villa Park 11:30, East Moline 1.
Group interpretation: United Township 8:40, Elgin Larkin 9:25, Burlington Central 10:10, Dixon 10:55, Sterling 11:40, South Elgin 12:25, and Huntley 1:10.