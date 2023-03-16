Sterling candidates forum Tuesday; mayor, council and school board races contested

STERLING – The Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a candidate forum at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers at 212 Third Ave. Candidates for Sterling mayor, City Council and the School Board have been invited to participate.

The forum also will be broadcast on the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

Members of the public are invited to submit questions for the candidates by 5 p.m. Friday at knoble@saukvalleyareachamber.com or at the office at 211 Locust St. Call 815-625-2400 for more information.

Rock Falls races for mayor, council, are uncontested. There are several contested school board seats. Go to whiteside.org and click on county information, then elections, for a sample ballot and more information.