5 Things To Do in the Sauk Valley: Turning green for St. Patrick’s Day

It’s a good bet you’re seeing green these days. After all, it is St. Patrick’s Day on Friday. As such, the theme carries through much of 5 Things To Do in the Sauk Valley. You can run in green, parade in green, learn about green things, and herald the coming season with a spring-flavored band concert.
1 Green is for go. The Shamrock 5K and Fun Run, a fundraiser for Dixon Family YMCA, begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18 at Rotary Pavilion on River Street. The run will finish at the YMCA on Boyd Street. The event benefits youth programs at the Y. Race day registration is $30. The Sham-Rock Shindig will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the YMCA north parking lot.
2 Green on the march. The Rock River Valley Shamrock Club St. Patrick’s Parade and Party will be Saturday March 18 in Dixon. Line up for the parade at 1 at the Dixon High School parking lot. It steps off at 3 and ends at KayCee Club Hall at 506 W. Third Street, where the party begins. Cover charge is $5 for adults. There will be raffles and auction items. The Gleasons will perform starting at 5. The Knights of Columbus will serve corn beef, sandwiches and hot dogs starting at 4. The dinner costs $15, sandwich $10 and hot dog $5.
3 All things greenery. The Ready Set Grow workshop by University of Illinois Extension for Carroll, Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties will be 9 a.m. Saturday, March 18 at Loveland Community Building 513 W. Second St., Dixon. Grant McCarty’s seminar will provide gardeners with an introduction to the opportunities and challenges of grape production. Master gardener Cindy Crosby will have the keynote address. Other seminars are on natural fairy gardens, tree management, hummingbird gardens, contained compositions, backyard orchards, growing vegetables through the seasons and nature journals. The fee for this program is $25.
4 Green stems, sounds in bloom. The Music Department at Sauk Valley Community College presents its spring band concert 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 20 at Mathis Theatre. The concert is free. The program includes Carol Brittin Chambers’ “Land of Enchantment”, Anthony Iannocone’s “After a Gentle Rain,” favorites by Elliot Del Borgo, James Curnow and Alfred Reed’s transcription of the “Radetzky March.”
5 Stage drama’s closing weekend. Dixon Stage Left, 306 W. First St., Dixon, presents the Tectonic Theater stage drama “The Laramie Project” about the kidnapping, torture and eventual death of University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard in October 1998. The two-hour show is rated PG-13 for strong language. Tickets cost $30 for adults, $15 for students. Performances will be 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, March 16-18.
