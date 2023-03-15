Fulton Kiwanis Club donates $5,000 to SVCC Impact Program

DIXON – The Fulton Kiwanis Club recently made a $5,000 donation to the Sauk Valley Community College Impact program to benefit Fulton students earning their tuition.

There are currently 73 Fulton High School students who are earning their tuition in the college’s Impact Program, and they have completed more than 1,100 hours of community service since June 1.

“Investing in our students through the SVCC Impact Program is a great way to serve the children in the River Bend Schools,” said River Bend Superintendent Darryl Hogue, who’s also a Kiwanis member.

The Sauk Impact Program provides eligible students, who graduate within the college’s district, the opportunity to earn tuition and fees for up to three years at SVCC, or until they earn their certificate or degree, by completing community service hours and meeting other requirements.

More than 400 earned-tuition programs exist in the nation, with community benefits including an increase in wages, economic mobility, population and business retention and attraction, according to a SVCC news release.

Go to svcc.edu/impact or email impact@svcc.edu for information on the Impact Program.