Dixon’s $4.75 million bike path extension project on the horizon

DIXON – A project more than six years in the making to extend the city bike path will be breaking ground in the spring.
The project is to extend the bike path 1.6 miles, stretching east on River Road toward Raynor Garage Doors and west along the river with a ramp to the viaducts running to Seventh Street.
The viaducts would be landscaped, there would be a curved boardwalk leading up to them and the path would include lighting and other features.
The city won a $2 million Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program grant in 2016 for the project.
Officials held off on the work to settle years of environmental remediation needed at the former Dixon Iron and Metal scrap yard in order to open up a piece of pathway along the river. The city previously received about $4 million in environmental cleanup work from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on the property.
Then in 2021, the city landed another ITEP grant for more than $1 million.
Grants for the work total $3.24 million for the $4.75 million project, Public Works Director Matt Heckman said.
“It’s going to be a pretty exciting year,” he said.
The project is meant to improve recreational traffic but also open a trail for those who walk or bike to work. An overall goal is to keep extending the trail south to the industrial park and commercial corridors in the future.
It will improve quality of life in the community and make the city more walkable, which is a great fit for a river town, Mayor Li Arellano Jr. said.
“These are long-smoldering projects, and its good to see them hit the execution phase,” Arellano said.
In January, the council approved authorizing about $1.35 million in infrastructure dollars for the project, as well as up to $2 million in recovery funds.
[ Dixon moving forward with bike path expansion project ]
Work will begin on the project in the spring, and it should be completed by the end of the construction season in the fall, City Manager Danny Langloss said.
The city is also pursuing an EPA Brownfields grant for $922,000 to finish up remaining environmental cleanup work at the Dixon Iron and Metal site. Heckman said they should hear back about the grant in the summer, and if they don’t receive it, there are other funds the city can use to complete the work.
The scrapyard is part of the Viaduct Point project, a partnership in which the city and the Lee County Industrial Development Association secured about 10 acres of land stretching from the Peoria Avenue Bridge to the viaducts with the goal of redeveloping the properties.
The ITEP bike path project is the third phase in the city’s riverfront master plan and it will lead into the fourth phase, Project Rock, for which Dixon won a $12 million federal transportation grant to build a pedestrian bridge across the Rock River and add more trail.
The city received the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity or RAISE program grant last year after several years of applying.
The project includes constructing a pedestrian bridge on the old Illinois Central Railroad piers, adding 2.8 miles of multiuse path, doing new sidewalks and crossings and resurfacing Page Drive, which is maintained by the Dixon Park District.
There will be new trails and pathways in the wooded area of Page Park commonly used for the Reagan Run, a new pedestrian pathway to the baseball fields and tennis courts, as well as improvements to Page Drive, the baseball field, parking and the boat docks.