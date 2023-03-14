State’s director on aging came to Whiteside County for the chicken, shared goals for department

STERLING — Paula Basta, director for Illinois Department on Aging, was at the Whiteside County Senior Center on Friday to visit with members and take part in the noon meal of creamed chicken over biscuits.
Basta also made general remarks before the other scheduled activities at the center, including a round of karaoke at 1.
The main priority for the department remains providing resources so that older adults can continue to reside in their own homes for as long as possible while maintaining a high quality of life.
“Here at the Whiteside County Senior Center, it’s a great example of what keeps older adults healthy and well and engaged in their communities,” Basta said. “And this is exactly the kind of thing we’d like to fund and make sure that people are taking advantage of in their programs that they do.”
She made note of the yoga and dance classes that were on the Whiteside Senior Center activity board as the sort of engagement activities funded in part by Older Americans Act.
Under Gov. JB Pritzker’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2024, the department would see a 12.7% increase in its general funding, bringing the state’s contributions to $434 million.
The department’s budget is slightly smaller, just under $1.6 billion, reflecting a reduction in federal funding.
Basta said the department’s biggest programis its Community Care Program, which provides assistance to older adults living in their own homes. It’s “making sure they’re helping with older adults as they age and need assistance with everyday tasks, grocery shopping, cleaning, making sure that if you need to go see the doctor, somebody can go with you,” Basta said.
The proposed budget includes an amendment to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid to increase the pay rate for in-home care workers from $25.66 to $26.92, an $49.5 million investment.
The budget also includes funding to allow for additional waiver services, expanding the Community Care Program, and $1.3 million to assist with gaps in senior service access across the state.
The proposed budget has an additional $1 million for support services for unpaid family caregivers. The previous year saw a $4 million investment here.
It also includes $1.2 million to expand outreach to targeted communities and an $8 million increase for home-delivered meals to account for the depletion of American Rescue Plan funds for this purpose.
Transportation for seniors remains a major issue, but Basta pointed out the strong connection between the Whiteside County Senior Center and Whiteside County Public Transportation. “It’s a great model,” Basta said.
Basta also held up the program of students volunteering at the senior center under director Susie Welch as a means to plug the gap created by the workforce shortage, especially after periods of isolation instituted at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have to get people back, let them know it’s safe again to work with older adults,” Basta said. “Also, it’s an honor and a privilege to work with older adults. … We want to make sure that people know this is a great profession, and that they can come and work with older adults and they’ll probably be learning more than they ever would have thought.”