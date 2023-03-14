March 14, 2023
Rock Falls scores seven best of day honors during IHSA music contest

Music program will next compete at the organizational level April 14-15 at Stockton

By Troy E. Taylor
Rock Falls High School IHSA solo-ensemble Best of Day award recipients: back row from left, Braeden Thome, Ariana Diaz, and Raul Garcia-Fernandez, and front row, Akshar Barot, Jenny Wei, Alliah Haines-Penny, and Molly Hackbarth. (Provided by Patrick Anderson)

SAVANNA — Rock Falls High School’s music department returned with seven best of day honors from the Illinois High School Association solo and ensemble contest held March 4 at West Carroll High School.

“This is by far the best performance that we have had at solo-ensemble,” wrote Rock Falls music director Patrick Anderson in an email.

Singer Alliah Haines-Penny had three best of day performances: a solo effort and separate duets with Raul Garcia Fernandez and with Braeden Thome. Ariana Diaz also had a vocal solo best of day honor.

Musicians with best of day showings were Akshar Barot on marimba, Jenny Wei on piano and Molly Hackbarth on french horn.

Anderson said Rock Falls had 63 performers judged at Division I, the highest ranking of the five division rankings. There were also 24 performers judged to be Division II and three at Division III.

Rock Falls finished the day ranked fifth in the state in Class A with 450 sweepstakes points. Wheaton St. Francis was in first, Chicago High School for the Arts was second, Ottawa was third and Sycamore was fourth.

Among bands, Rock Falls was second in Class A to Chicago Heights Marian.

The IHSA music competition continues with organizational contests for bands and choirs on April 14-15. Rock Falls will compete at the Stockton Sectional.

Troy Taylor

Troy E. Taylor

Was named editor for Saukvalley.com and the Gazette and Telegraph in 2021. An Illinois native, he has been a reporter or editor in daily newspapers since 1989.