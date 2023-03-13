Rebekah Zeigler is student of the month for January in Polo

Rebekah Zeigler is Polo High School’s student of the month for January. She is an 17-year-old senior. Her parents are Mark and Alissa Zeigler. Her siblings are Nicole and Gage.
What class do you find really engaging?
STEM courses are my favorite, as they all build on each other, so naturally my favorite class this year is Biology 105 with Mrs. Cole. I enjoy learning about applicable content, and Mrs. Cole makes both her lectures and lessons really engaging. We’re about to start a genome modification lab I’m really excited about.
What are your career and post-graduation plans?
This summer, I plan to spend time with family and friends, maintain a job, and get ready for wherever I decide to spend the next four years. I know I’ll miss summer league sports, but I’m excited to have some more free time. As an occupation, I think I eventually want to pursue a career as a nurse anesthetist, but that’s tentative for now. I am thinking of a career in medicine.
What are your two favorite activities?
Although the season’s over now, volleyball is one of my favorite extracurricular activities, as it’s my favorite sport. I’ve played on both school and club teams throughout the years since sixth grade and plan to join either a club or an intramural team in college. I’ve learned to be more cooperative, supportive and appreciative. My other favorite activity is probably student council, as we do a lot for both the school and community. I really enjoyed helping out with the Doggy Dash and our local nursing home essentials drive this year, and have learned to be a better leader, friend and citizen.
Please share a moment that was meaningful.
Winning basketball regional this year was really special, as Polo hasn’t done it since 2008. Basketball’s not even close to my favorite sport, but I had lots of fun and am super proud to have been part of the team. Shoutout to our secret weapon, Sydnei Rahn.
What is your hope for the future?
My hope for the future is to be happy, successful and surrounded by good friends. I also want to feel like I’m contributing to the community, as I feel super lucky to have grown up in such a welcoming environment. Go Marcos.
Each area high school or support organization has its own process for selecting student(s) of the month.