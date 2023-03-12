Shutter to Think: Season comes to an end

Basketball season for Sauk Valley schools has been over for just about a week now. Fulton, our last remaining team, lost in the sectional. (However, I will be heading to Champaign to cover the Class 4A matchup between New Trier and Benet Academy for one of our sister papers.)
Basketball season can be a bit grueling. With both boys and girls playing simultaneously, there’s games happening almost every night. Games starting at 7 p.m. often means – for me – large swaths of time between morning and afternoon assignments before heading back out for a game. Plus, there’s the joy of the early darkness – and often frigid weather – greeting us when we get back to our vehicles.
Future column spoiler alert: I really enjoy the warmth of spring’s softball and baseball seasons.
But for all that nighttime gloom and cold, there’s nothing like a playoff run in basketball. Intensity rises to a fever pitch, the stands are packed with parents, while students and loved ones seem to hang on every shot, foul, miss or rebound. It’s impossible to not get swept up in the thrill.
The final game I covered this season was Fulton vs. Scales Mound in the sectional final. The gym at Eastland was packed to the hilt. Fans were standing four rows deep in the corners.
There must have been 10 to 12 lead changes in the first quarter alone. Scales Mound built a bit of a lead, but Fulton battled back with a late third-quarter flourish, staying within striking distance the rest of the game.
Time ran out before the passion did, and the Steamers lost a heartbreaker.
I’ll see you diamond-side. (But anyone looking out the window right now will see the irony in that.)
