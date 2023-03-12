Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed Feb. 24-March 3

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Dora Morua to Adriana Janette Rodriguez, 502 Ash Ave., Sterling, $55,000.

Judith A. Bushman and Linda Lou Turnbaugh to Randy L. Dejonge, 2110 10th Ave., Sterling, $150,000.

Gary L. and Terri L. Miller to Aaron Bass and Abagayle Rockett, 1102 Second Ave., Sterling, $107,000.

Robert Alan Glazier to Carol Lee Wolf, 207 Elm St., Morrison, $52,500.

US Bank to United States Veterans Administration and secretary of Veterans Affairs, 530 W. 10th St., Rock Falls, $0.

Greater Sterling Development Corp. to Sterling Industrial Development, 901, 903 and 905 First Ave., Sterling, $127,381.

David S. and Edith Jacobs to Illinois Department of Transportation, two parcels in Jordan Township, $5,600.

Roy W. and Bonnie J. Dern to RIP LLC, 2701 Woodlawn Road, Sterling, $125,000.

Michael Mercado to Patch Properties LLC, 406 W. Sixth St., Sterling, $52,000.

JICTB Inc. to Elizabeth Davis, 511 Ave L, Sterling, $45,000.

414 4th LLC to Hernan Gudino Rivera and Miranda Zerecor, 414 Fourth Ave., Rock Falls, $15,000.

Quit claim deeds

Robert Alan Glazier and Carol Lee Wolf to Wendy Sanders, 405 E. Main St., Morrison, $5,000.

Sterling Industrial Development Commission to Only the Best Inc., 802 W. Third St., Sterling, $101.

Ena M. Stellrecht to Petra Sandoval, 907 W. 15th St., Sterling, $0.

Trustees deeds

Betty Lou Olsen Trust to Jeffrey D. and Jodee Olsen, four parcels on Star Road, Prophetstown, $1,037,765.

Betty Lou Olsen Trust to J and K Family Farms LLC, two parcels on Start Road, Tampico, $748,900.

Robert K. Kettell Trust to Round Grove Properties, 223 E. Main St., Morrison, $57,000.

Alan S. and Patricia J. Kaplan Trust to Vamp LLC, three parcels on Yorktown Road, Morrison, $0.

Deeds

Joan E. Wiff to Marblehead Farms, two parcels in Prophetstown Township, $0.

Angela M. and Charles R. Arwine III and Whiteside County sheriff to Kalyan Investments LLC, 2304 Oak St., Rock Falls, $125,000.

Wesley Bush Jr. to Charles W. Bush, 16739 Holly Road, Morrison, $157,500.

Whiteside County sheriff and Angela A. Bernardino to United States Veterans Administration and Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 527 W. Seventh St., Rock Falls, $0.

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Scott R. and Ginger J. Awalt to Amy Beach, 901 S. Third St., Ashton, $167,500.

Ramira Cordoba, also Cordova, to Nancy T. DeLaTorre, block 29, lot 389, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $5,500.

Pablo Robin and Ana Lyndella Rivas to Hermielita and Liza Magalong De Vera, block 24, lot 20, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $10,000.

Richard Byczek to Janet E. and Joshua C. Clark, block 11, lot 308, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $16,000.

Jacqueline I. Anderson and Kristie L. Amella to Leslie A. Turnelius, block 26, lots 233-234, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Heather L. Otte and Mark W. Stevenson to Jorge Medina and Lorena Cepeda, block 15, lot 107, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $10,700.

Joan Christoffersen to William M. Konkol and Sandra R. Atkeson, 404 Third St., Dixon, $73,000.

Larco Rentals LLC and Larry Yingling to Don A. Henrikson, 922 Jackson Ave., Dixon, $55,000.

Blair M. McCaffrey to Cody Michael and Courtney Dyan Stahl, 201 E. Bacon St., Amboy, $125,000.

Melissa, Pamela, and Dennis F. Dewallen, Janice Hamilton, Christy Lafferty, and Terri Schryver to Windy L. Bruins, 205 W. Bassett St., Nelson, $22,500.

Paul M. and Ellen C. Herbig to Kristine A. Thom, 414 E. McKenney St., Dixon, $148,500.

Darcy, Jeffrey and Lori Wadsworth and Mary L. Drew to William S. Urban, 557 Penrose Road, Dixon, $105,000.

Quit claim deeds

Blum Family Foundation to village of Ashton, one parcel in Ashton Township, $0.

Yolanda Figueroa Lucas to Yolanda Figueroa Lucas and Alejandro M. Jiminez, block 29, lots 292-293, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Trustees deeds

Charles K. Nusbaum Trust and Family Trust and Alberta M. Nusbaum Revocable Trust, Mark E. Nusbaum, trustee, to Andrew Michael, Katie J., Peter D. and Emily L. Pratt, two parcels in Nachusa Township, $4,123,569.

Peter M. Erdmann Trust and Elizabeth V. Erdman Family Trust, Peter M. Erdmann, trustee, to SFABL Enterprise, LLC, 2046 Daysville Road, Franklin Grove, $220,000.

Russell J. and Vivian Jahnke Declaration of Trust to James Hatten III, one parcel in Nelson Township, $850.

Rock River Housing Trust, Susan J. Spratt, trustee, to Timothy E. Lefevre, 560 Meadow Lane, Dixon, $222,500.

Executors deed

Shirley A. Lewallen to Windy L. Bruins, 205 W. Bassett St., Nelson, $22,500.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Benjamin W. and Jorden J. Sasscer and Dylan R. Simler to Allison L. Blake, 501 S. Second Ave., Forreston, $95,000.

Kevin C. Barry to Thomas Kobylecky and Yedid Sanchez Garcia, 8511 N. Byron Hills Court, Byron, $197,500.

Kable Product Services Inc., also Kable News Co. Inc. to John Russell, 16 S. Wesley Ave., Mt. Morris, $125,000.

Sterling Federal Bank and Federal National Mortgage Association to George and Diane Dyer, 622 N. Second St., Rochelle, $165,000.

William J. and Teresa A. Sutton to JC Self Storage LLC, 207 N. Barber Ave., Polo, $150,000.

Sawyer and Alisha Fraker to Justin R. Spangler, 6857 N. Alpine Drive, Stillman Valley, $230,000.

Oregon Fire Protection District to Melissa J. and Karl W. Nolan Jr., 5995 E Honey Creek Road, Chana, $151,018.

Alojzy and Eva Czaplinski to Ashley and Teslin Kerley, 1033 Carrie Ave., Rochelle, $250,000.

Edward, Kelly and Mckaylee R. Beeter to Brian and Janet Cunningham, 104 N. Carr Court, Mt. Morris, $75,000.

Quit claim deed

Kenneth R. and Megan L. Johanning to Askvig Boys Construction LLC, 1251 Springdale Drive, Rochelle, $0.

Trustees deeds

Laurie F. and David M. Sherrick Trust, Laurie F. and David M. Sherrick, trustees, to Bocker-Ruff Grain LLC, 13461 W. Fulton Road, Polo, $377,560.

Bankruptcy Estate of Tracy Lynne Roberts, Brian A. Hart, trustee, to Christopher S. Palmer and Angela A. Tayon, 1752 E. Town Line Road, Byron, $0.

Bettner Family Trust and Edwin C. and Agnes H. Bettner Trust, Agnes Bettner and Elizabeth A. Hegel, trustees, to Jacob D. and Caitlyn N. Bettner, 812 W. Hay Road, Oregon, $147,000.

Deed

Ogle County sheriff, Jestin Shane Akins and Sterling Federal Bank to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., 204 W. Second St., Leaf River, $34,980.

Sheriff’s deed

Ogle County sheriff and Timothy Paul Prehn Jr. to His Corner LLC, 1008 Monroe St., Oregon, $113,151.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office