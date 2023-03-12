Challand Middle School students demonstrate STEM experiments

STERLING – What is elephant toothpaste? Is Gatorade a good growth medium for plants?

Those and other interesting questions were tested by sixth and eighth graders at Challand Middle School in Sterling. Their projects were then made part of an exhibit emphasizing STEM lessons in science, technology, engineering and math.

Some experiments tried to answer interesting questions such as “Do cats see in the dark?”

Others seemed more geared to pleasing the palette: “What is the science behind making homemade ice cream?”

The results of that final experiment got devoured, by the way.