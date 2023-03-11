March snow fell thick in Sauk Valley, then melted away next day

Across the Sauk Valley, the branches of snow-bearing skeletal trees made for a stunning landscape Friday morning.

But the evidence of Thursday night’s storm melted away throughout the day. Clumps of wet snow fell from those same branches on the heads of unsuspecting pedestrians. By late afternoon there was barely any evidence that folks had to get out their snow shovels and plows one more time.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Jenny Koch uses her sleeve to clear the windows of her SUV after closing up at J. Boutique on West First Street in downtown Dixon during the late afternoon snow on Thursday. (Troy Taylor)

But it might not be the last time this season.

The forecast from the National Weather Service calls for another storm system to bring accumulating snow Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

According to a probability map issued by the Quad Cities station, there’s a 60% chance most of Whiteside and Lee counties could get at least an inch, and there’s better than a 50% chance that Carroll and Ogle counties could get more than 2 inches.

On Thursday, the snow fell thick and heavy. Commuters had to slow for conditions. Whiteout conditions were reported on Route 40 north of Sterling. A band of heavy snow slowed traffic on Route 26 throughout Lee County. Plows were out, but in Dixon, some southbound traffic along Galena Avenue had trouble gaining traction as cars moved uphill from the Rock River.

The National Weather Service reported snowfall totals from all quarters. Byron got 7.5 inches. A social media report showed 5.2 inches, although an observation station west of town only showed 3.5 inches. Sterling got 4 inches.

Elsewhere, Milledgeville reported 6.1 inches, and Mount Carroll got 5 inches.

Snowfall thinned as one moved south. Steward got 1.2 inches, the NWS said.

Map shows snowfall for a 24-hour period March 9-10, 2023. (National Weather Service)

Cody Cutter of Sauk Valley Media contributed to this report.