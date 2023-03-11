Bureau Valley, Riverdale eliminated in 1A IHSA scholastic bowl

PORT BYRON — The scholastic bowl team from Winnebago won all three of its sectional matches on Saturday and advanced to the Class 1A Illinois High School Association state finals that will be March 18 at Heartland Community College in Normal.

Winnebago’s victories included a 450-200 win over Bureau Valley and a 440-230 win over host Riverdale. It also beat Keith Country Day of Rockford 420-280 for what was essentially the title showdown in the round-robin format.

In other contests: Keith Country Day defeated Riverdale 390-280 and Bureau Valley 300-170 while Riverdale beat Bureau Valley 360-150.

In Class 2A, Burlington Central, winner of the Rochelle Regional, went 0-3 in matches at the Rockford Auburn Sectional. Rockford Auburn went 3-0 and advanced to the 2A state final, which also will be at Heartland Community College.