Big turnout moves Dixon Lenten discussion series to bigger space

DIXON – The Community Christian Conversations series has been moved to a larger space after organizers had a packed house for the first pastor panel discussion.

“Monday’s attendance was excellent, the discussion was robust, and the community response was enthusiastic,” said Tim Mitchell, president of the Dixon Area Christian Ministerial Association. “We’re thrilled to see such a positive reaction to this new event.”

On Mondays in March, the association is presenting panel discussions on topics related to Lent, the 40-day period of introspection and repentance before Easter. Each panel discussion features three different Dixon pastors who respond to questions about a special topic for that week.

The events will take place in the lower-level dining room at the Loveland Community House and Museum. They begin at 6 p.m. and run about an hour.

The theme on Monday, March 13, is “What About Lenten Disciplines?” addressing questions about the various things that Christians might or might not give up for Lent, with panelists John Evans of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Tim Mitchell of First United Methodist Church and Mike Sutcliffe of Three Trees Ministry, a messianic fellowship.

The topic on March 20 is “What About the Cross?” with various ways that churches and pastors view the significance of the crucifixion of Jesus. The panelists will be Dan Bentz of Northside Baptist Church, Cal Callison of Hope Bible Fellowship and Jon Marx of Faith Assembly of Grand Detour.

Loveland Community House and Museum was built in 1940, a gift to the city from George and Emma Loveland. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

“What About the Resurrection?” will wrap up the series March 27 by responding to questions about the physical, spiritual and cosmic aspects of the resurrection of Jesus from the dead.

The panelists on March 27 are David Mennig of Bethel Evangelical Congregational Church, Mike Worrell of Grace Point Church and Steve Young of Greater Life Church.

Tom Wadsworth will act as moderator, and the audience also will have an opportunity to ask questions to panelists.

The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served each evening.