Dixon Memorial Arch will be spruced up this spring

DIXON – The city’s iconic landmark arch is set to get some TLC.
The Dixon Memorial Arch will be seeing some improvements this spring, including installing new LED lighting, cleaning and giving it a fresh coat of paint along with repairs, Public Works Director Matt Heckman said during a recent Dixon City Council budget meeting.
The city is budgeting $80,000 in capital funds for the work.
Arch repairs and improvements have been discussed over the years, such as needing to replace the outdated wiring because the lighted letters kept burning out and wanting to install a flag on top of the arch.
There was a push for improvements from some community members in 2019 when the arch hit its 100-year milestone – although the structure itself has been rebuilt a few times – and repairs were made to the electrical system with the goal of doing bigger renovations in the future.
The original wooden arch was constructed in May 1919 to commemorate Lee County soldiers who fought in World War I, and it welcomed the return of hundreds of servicemen on June 12. The grand celebration included band performances, wrestling and boxing matches as well as a hot air balloon flying across the river accompanied by one-armed trapeze and acrobatic stunts, according to a historical presentation on the arch in 2019 by historian Duane Paulsen.
[ Arch's history celebrated at Founder's Day program ]
Arches were a common piece of parades for those returning from the war. But unlike Dixon’s, most were temporary.
Interest grew in making the arch a permanent fixture, but there were arguments over how to pay for it.
By 1949, there were accounts of it being an “unsightly hazard” and it was rebuilt and rededicated. It was then widened, heightened and rededicated around 1965 when Galena Avenue was expanded to four lanes.
The Victory Memorial Arch Committee was formed in 1979, and the arch was once again fixed up and rededicated.
Come 1984, it was decided to take down the arch and replace it with a fiberglass structure. That was built in 1985 and is what greets visitors and community members today.
In 2019, the arch was the topic of the annual Founders Day historical program, and it was also recognized by honorary resolution by the Illinois House of Representatives.