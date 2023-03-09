Telegraph, Gazette and Sauk Valley Weekend to deliver via the U.S. Postal Service

Starting Tuesday, March 14, your Telegraph, Gazette and Sauk Valley Weekend will be delivered through the U.S. Postal Service.

You will find your newspaper in the mailbox with your daily mail Tuesday through Saturday instead of on the driveway.

Inflation, staffing and supply chain issues have made delivering a daily newspaper more expensive and, in some cases, unreliable. This change will allow us to provide readers with more consistent and dependable delivery service.

Mail delivery may be later than when you normally receive your newspaper, but the eNewspaper is available Monday through Saturday at 5 a.m.

The Telegraph, Gazette and Sauk Valley Weekend will continue to provide customer service for subscribers who experience a delivery issue or wish to make changes to their accounts. Customer service can be reached at 866-979-1053 or at SVMSubscriptions@shawmedia.com.

All print subscribers will continue to receive full digital access to our website, saukvalley.com, and the eNewspaper. Digital-only subscriptions are also available.

The Telegraph, Gazette and Sauk Valley Weekend continue to provide the most complete local coverage daily at saukvalley.com. Readers get access to our digital coverage as part of their subscription. You can also receive news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in your email by signing up for our email newsletters at https://www.shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/newsletter/#//

If you want to share a news tip, have questions and or want to share your thoughts, please contact Editor Troy Taylor at ttaylor@shawmedia.com

We appreciate your loyalty and support of local journalism.

• Jennifer Heintzelman is publisher of Shaw Media’s Sauk Valley Media. She can be reached at jheintzelman@shawmedia.com.