Spelling bee, ‘Laramie Project’, Cabin Fever craft show next up in the Sauk Valley

The following is a list of current events and upcoming activities going on in the Sauk Valley. Don’t forget to check out 5 Things To Do for other opportunities.

Do you have information on an upcoming event or attraction? Be sure to let us know. Submit information for Shaw Local News Network’s weekly calendar https://www.shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/forms/press-releases/. Include a contact person and phone number.

Just around the corner

Do-over. Bad weather postponed the Regional Spelling Bee for Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties. It will be 10 a.m. Thursday, March 9, at Dixon High School’s James A. Wiltz Auditorium. An expected field of 31 students of elementary and middle school age will compete. The winner gets an expense-paid trip to National Harbor, Maryland, for the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.

A mirror on hate. Dixon Stage Left, 306 W. First St., Dixon, presents the Tectonic Theater stage drama “The Laramie Project” about the kidnapping, torture and eventual death of University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard in October 1998. The two-hour show is rated PG-13 for strong language. Tickets cost $30 for adults, $15 for students. Performances will be 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, March 9-11 and March 16-18.

Loveland Community House and Museum was built in 1940, a gift to the city from George and Emma Loveland. The place is meant to be a gathering place for country and city folks alike. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Handmade treasures. Cabin Fever is the first of this year’s craft and vendor shows at Loveland Community House, 513 W. Second St., Dixon. Free admission to view vendors’ handmade crafts, decor and fresh baked goods. Doors are open noon to 6 p.m. Friday, March 10 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11. Loveland History Museum will also be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

Lenten concert. Evensong Canterbury Singers, will perform 5 p.m., Sunday, March 12 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 221 W. Third St., Dixon.

Book notes. Todd Lorenc, will perform 6:30 p.m., Saturday, March 11 at Books on First, 202 W. First St., Dixon.

Hydrangeas R Us. Whiteside County’s master gardeners will present “Good Gracious! Great balls of flowers!” 10 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at Whiteside County’s University of Illinois Extension Office on Lawrence Road in Sterling. Inquire about availability at 815-632-3611, ext 209.

Kamdyn Ruter, 7, and his dad, Kyle of Shannon checked out the Forreston FFA Alumni Farm Toy Show inside the Forreston High School in a file photo from last year. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Diecast fun. The 35th annual Farm Toy and Craft Show will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at Forreston Junior-Senior High School, 601 E Main St, Forreston. The featured show tractor is a Massey Ferguson 98 wide front 1/16 diecast model valued at $80. There will be more than 40 exhibitors, a silent auction starting at 10 a.m., farm displays by K-12 students and adults and raffles for gift cards and certificates. The event is sponsored by the Forrston FFA Alumni. Admission is $3, children 5 and younger are free.

He works clean. Mike Maxwell is a Chicago comedian, emcee and actor who will perform at 1 p.m. Monday, March 13 at Rock River Center, 810 S. 10th St., Oregon. Call 815-732-3252 for ticket availability; suggested donation is $8.

Tag along. Lucky Dog 5K is 9 a.m. Saturday March 11 near the Sterling Kroger. The event is a fundraiser to hire a chip timing company for the Paws and Claws 5K on Oct. 28. Register at https://luckydog5k.itsyourrace.com/

A toast. Kennay Farms Distilling presents its Spring Kickoff Sip’n’Shop, 5 p.m. Thursday, March 9 at the Rickhouse in Rochelle. There will be 30 artisan vendors, food, craft beer and cocktails.

Farm-tastic. Ag All Around Us will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at Discovering Center, Rickford. Admission is $10. This event is sponsored in part by the Winnebago-Boone Farm Bureau and its Agriculture in the Classroom program, and a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

Upcoming Music

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 221 W. Third St., Dixon

Evensong Church of Atonement (Chicago), 5 p.m., June 4

Woodlawn Arts Academy, 3807 Woodlawn Road, Sterling

Rhythm-Quest Rocks, 6 p.m. April 16

Spring Music Recital, 6 p.m., May 23, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1701 16th Ave., Sterling

Spring Vocal Recital, 6 p.m., May 23, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1701 16th Ave., Sterling

Dance Recital, 6:30 p.m. June 2, 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., June 3, Centennial Auditorium, Sterling High School

Clinton Symphony Orchestra, Clinton, Iowa

The Breadth of Greatness, 7:30 p.m. April 22, Vernon Cook Theater, Clinton High School

Pops Concert, June 4, Riverview Park Bandshell, Clinton

American Legion Post 902, 712 Fourth Ave., Rock Falls.

Jam Session, 7 p.m. every Thursday.

Timber Lake Playhouse, Mount Carroll

Blues in the Woods Bluesfest, Kevin Burt, Birddog Blues Band, Russ Green Band, 3 p.m. May 21

Bureau County Fair, Princeton

Josh Turner with Sara Evans, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24

Oregon VFW, 1310 W. Washington St., Oregon

The First Fridays Open Mic, 6:30 p.m., donation

Rosbrook Studio, 107 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon

Second Saturday Open Mic signup at 6 p.m., performances 7 to 11 p.m., $3

Hub City Senior Center, 401 Cherry Ave., Rochelle

Best of Motown by Gary Wenstrup, 11:30 a.m. March 16. $10.

Theater productions

Centennial Auditorium, Sterling

Branson’s Ozark Jubilee presents Stars of the Grand Ole Opry, 2 p.m. April 15, $17 and up.

Historic Dixon Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon

Franc D’Ambrosio’s Broadway Celebration, 7:30 p.m. April 15

Head East, 7:30 p.m., April 22

The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare the Next Gen, 2 p.m. April 23

From The New World, Rendezvous Arts Orchestra, 5 p.m., May 21

Dixon Stage Left, 306 W First St, Dixon

The Laramie Project, 7:30 p.m. March 16, 17, 18.

Rendezvous Arts: Steam Quartet and Benjamin Calvert, 5:30 p.m. March 23

Rendezvous Arts: Metropolis Oboe Quartet and Faith Humphrey Hill, 5:30 p.m. April 19

The Revolutionists, 7:30 p.m. May 5, 6, 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20.

Rendezvous Arts: True Colors Baroque and Don Widmer, May 10.

Pride and Prejudice, 7:30 p.m. July 13, 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 22, 23.

She Kills Monsters, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11, 12, 13.

Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll.

Rock River Jazz Band, May 7

Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos, May 14

The Style Catz with the Cocoloco Band, May 19

Blues in the Woods Bluesfest, May 21

White Pines Dinner Theatre, 6712 W. Pines Road, Mount Morris

Dancing Queen ABBA Salute, March 21-24

Piano Man tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel, March 23

Kenny and Dolly in Harmony, April 4-6

Sounds of Summer Beach Boys tribute, April 21-22

A Rock’n’Roll Tribute, May 3-4

Vito Zatto Show, May 17-18

Dueling Pianos, May 24-25

Rock Falls High School

Miss Austen’s Choice, April 27-29

Polo Community Theater, Polo Town Hall, 117 N. Franklin Ave., Polo

Hyronomous A. Frog, 7 p.m. May 5, 6 and 12, 2 p.m. May 7 and 13.

Jungle Book, July 12, 15, 16. Free.

Woodlawn Arts Academy, 3807 Woodlawn Road, Sterling

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr., 7 p.m. March 31, 7 p.m. April 1, 2 p.m. April 2, Centennial Auditorium, Sterling High School.

Art exhibits

Woodlawn Arts Academy, 2807 Woodlawn Road, Sterling

Student-Teacher Art Exhibit, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27 to April 28

The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon

Shades of Gray, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Feb. 24 through March 25.

Phidian Art Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, March 31 to April 22. Awards reception 7 p.m. March 31.

KSB Hospital Commerce Towers, 215 E. First St., Dixon

Transportation by The Next Picture Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., through March 31, KSB Hospital Commerce Towers

Byron Museum of History, 110 N. Union St., Byron

Eagle’s Nest Art Group exhibit, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, through April 1.

Markets

Twin City Farmers Market, 106 Avenue A in Sterling

8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, year-round indoors and out;

Chana Route 64 Auction Barn Inc., 620 S. Stone Hill Road, Chana

Auction, 10 a.m., first and third Sunday; flea market, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., second and fourth Saturday and Sunday

Special interest

Quad City Coin Club, Camden Center, 2701 First St., Milan. Coin show, 9 a.m. Sunday, April 2. Free.

Friends of the Hennepin Canal. Great Blue Heron hike, 1:30 p.m March 19, Lock 3 at Illinois Route 29; Raccoon hike, 1:30 p.m. April 16, Bridge 15/Visitor’s Center; Indigo Bunting hike, 1:30 p.m. May 21, Lock 33 Rock Falls; Woodchuck hike, 1:30 p.m. June 11, Lock 29 Colona.

Rock River Center, 810 S. 10th St., Oregon. Cancer support, 2 p.m. fourth Wednesday. Caregiver support, 10 a.m., first and third Tuesday. Diabetic support, 11 a.m., first Wednesday. Low vision support, noon second and fourth Tuesday.

Alcoholics Anonymous for Carroll, Lee, Ogle and Whiteside Counties. 1-800-452-7990. www.aa-nia.org.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group, 3:30 p.m. first Mondays, First Lutheran Church, 19 W. Second St., Chadwick.

Survivors of Suicide Support Group, 6:30 p.m. fourth Thursdays, Crossroads Community Center, 201 W. Market St., Morrison

Dixon Coin Club, 7 p.m., first Tuesday, American Legion, 1120 W. First St., Dixon.

Country Crossroads Quilt Guild, 7 p.m. third Monday, Forreston Grove Church, 7246 Freeport Road; Forreston. March 20, Trunk show by Judy Bender of Belvidere.

General Federation of Women’s Clubs, Franklin Grove chapter, 7 p.m. first Monday, Atlasta Park, Franklin Grove.

PFLAG Sauk Valley. Support for LGBTQIA+ individuals and family members. 4 p.m. third Sunday (except June and September), First Presbyterian Church, 410 Second Ave., Sterling. Zoom available. Contact pflagsaukvalley@gmail.com.

Library programs

Sterling Public Library. Preschool story time, 10 a.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. Tuesdays, 10:45 a.m. second Saturdays. Lego Club 10 a.m. first and Saturday. Teen game night, 5:30 p.m. second Tuesdays. 5-star reads book club, 11:30 a.m. second Saturday. Adults Reading Kids Stuff, 6 p.m. last Tuesday. Bluestem Books, 2 p.m. second Tuesday. Bingo, 3 p.m. fourth Friday. Reading with therapy dogs, 10 a.m. third Saturday.

Dixon Public Library. Preschool storytime, ages 3-5, 10 a.m. Tuesdays; Baby-toddler storytime, 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays; Orbital book group, 6 p.m. third Wednesdays; Morning mysteries, 10:30 a.m. Mondays; Computer coding club, every other Thursday K-1, 2:45, Grades 2-3, 3:30, Grades 4-5, 4:15.

Rock Falls Public Library. Book clubs, 6:30 p.m. last Tuesday of month, 10 a.m. first Thursday of month. Morning Makers, 10 a.m. first and third Fridays. Pinterest Night, 6 p.m. March 20. Lego Builders, 10 a.m. March 28.

Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St., Morrison. Lego club, 10:30 a.m. first Saturday. Storytime, 7 p.m. Thursday.

Historical societies

Sterling Rock Falls Historical Society, Lincoln Learning Center, 607 E. Third St. Sterling

Megan Wells presents “Eleanor Roosevelt: On Discovering How to Be Useful, 2 p.m. March 12

Lectures and Seminars

Rock River Area Christian Women’s Connection, Candlelight Inn, Rock Falls

Bling N Things Luncheon, Nancy K. Grace, Forsythe, 10:30 a.m. March 15, $17, 309-945-7121

Museums and attractions

Loveland History Museum, 9 a.m. -2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Loveland Community House, 513 W. Second St., Dixon; free.

Ingersoll Wetlands Learning Center at Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. Open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson. Call 815-273-2732.

Reagan Boyhood Home, 810 S Hennepin Ave, Dixon, open April to December.

Northwest Territory Historic Center, 205 West Fifth St. Dixon, open 9 a.m - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Ronald Reagan Birthplace/Museum, 111 Main Street, Tampico., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (Except Easter Sunday and Mother’s Day).

Byron Museum of History, Wednesday-Saturday 10:00 to 3:00, located at 110 North Union Street, Byron.

Roberts Armory World War II Museum, Route 251 and Intermodal Drive, Rochelle. Open by appointment.

Chaplin Creek Village, full-scale historical restoration project depicting a prairie settlement typical of the middle 19th century, 1715 Whitney Road, Franklin Grove.

Please submit information including photos for Shaw Local News Network’s weekly calendars to https://www.shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/forms/press-releases/.