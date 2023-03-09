Business update: Mak’s offers Indian cuisine, American classics

ROCK FALLS – Sauk Valley residents craving a taste of India can find it quickly. Mak’s American & Indian Bar & Grill at 2105 First Ave. features north Indian cuisine alongside classic American fare.
Try popular dishes like lamb seekh kebab, shahi goat masala, or taste traditional Indian naan bread baked in a tandoor – a large urn-shaped oven, made from clay.
Other dishes include tandoori shrimp and branzino for seafood lovers, while vegetarians can enjoy options like aloo gobi, or baingan saraf, which is an Indian eggplant cooked in a coconut gravy.
Owner Ajay Makwana, an Iowa business owner, noticed the lack of Indian cuisine options in the area during his many stops through Rock Falls.
“This town has a lot of bar and grills, but no Indian food. So, I decided, let’s try this,” Makwana said.
Mak’s also offers a double pub cheeseburger, American patty melt, and other classic dishes and sides.
The restaurant also features a full bar and is connected to the Days Inn by Wyndham hotel.
The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch and 4 p.m. to 1 p.m. for dinner on Monday through Saturday.