5 Things To Do in the Sauk Valley: Snoopy and a pig named Wilbur hit the stage

If you can take a spider’s word for, that’s one humble piggy. There’s also a production featuring the Peanuts gang, too. Theater with kid-appeal is a part of the offerings this week in 5 Things To Do in the Sauk Valley. There’s also a chance to stamp some bingo cards, attend a shrimp and chili meal or catch a re-enactor bring insight into the life a famous first lady as part of Women’s History Month.
1 Atop Snoopy’s doghouse. Newman Central Catholic High School’s production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” will be 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Jerry Mathis Theatre, Sauk Valley Community College. Tickets are $10.
2 That’s some pig. Morrison Music Theatre Association’s production of “Charlotte’s Web” will be 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at Morrison Tech, 701 Portland Ave., Morrison. Galva’s Alan Gardiner-Robinson is making a directorial debut with this stage adaptation of the E.B. White children’s book of the same title. Cast includes Monica Anderson, Shelby Anderson, Zayley Boonstra, Keaton Hull, Makenzie Neas, Bonnie Phend, Eric Phend, Sunny Porter, Connie Swanson-DeSpain, Hope MacLennan, Amira Tharp, Judah Tharpe, Ben Geerts, JoJo Geerts, Tina Naftzger, Kim Meyers and Edwin Davis. Tickets are $12 at the door.
3 It’s Her-story. Megan Wells presents “Eleanor Roosevelt: On Discovering How to Be Useful,“ 2 p.m. Sunday at Sterling Rock Falls Historical Society, Lincoln Learning Center, 607 E. Third St. Sterling. Wells portrays historical figures — including Amelia Earhart — and is an award-winning storyteller.
4 Turn up the heat. An all-you-can-eat Shrimp Boil Chili Bowl will be 5 p.m. Saturday at Knights of Columbus Hall, 506 W Third St., Dixon. Meals and carryout will be served 5 to 7:30 p.m. The fundraiser benefits Dixon Rotary and its college scholarships. Tickets are $20 or $5 kids 6-12 and free for 5 and younger. For tickets call 815-751-8391.
5 B-I-N-G-O! Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce will hold its spring bingo game 6 p.m. Thursday at Rock Falls American Legion, 712 Fourth Ave., Rock Falls. Participants must be 18 or older. Tickets are $12 per game, $32 for special jackpots. Inquire about ticket availability at rockfallschamber.com/springbingo, sam@rockfallschamber.com or 815-625-4500.
