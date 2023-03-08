Lee County continues pursuing grant to extend bike path to Sauk Valley Community College

DIXON – Lee County and Dixon are planning to continue going after a grant that would help pave the way for extending the walking path to Sauk Valley Community College.

Having a regional trail across the Sauk Valley connecting the Sterling and Dixon trails at Sauk Valley Community College has been a goal for many years, and the Sterling Park District has been making strides with continuing to expand its trail east toward the college.

Last year, Lee County applied for a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity, or RAISE program planning grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The funds of up to $1 million would go toward planning a path from Page Park to the college at 173 state Route 2. Most of the trail would be outside city limits, so the county took the lead on the grant.

The Lee County Board and Dixon City Council agreed to split the local cost required if they won the grant, each committing up to $50,000.

County Administrator Wendy Ryerson said they weren’t successful with getting the grant, but they got good feedback on their application and are going to pursue the grant again this year.

