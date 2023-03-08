Business update: Gourmet doughnuts with a 1950s diner vibe

STERLING – Rockstar Donuts will have a 1950s diner-themed interior, regularly updated menu, and gourmet doughnut creations unlike any other in the area when the family-owned bakery opens later in March.
Customers can try a twist on old classics, such as the Elvis maple and bacon donut or the Elton John long john. For the less adventurous types, regular glazed, twists, and old-fashioned donuts will be available, alongside cookies and other baked goods.
For owner and military veteran, Paz Martinez, the bakery is about family and making connections.
“I have memories of my father and I going to McCaslin’s bakery every other Saturday to get a doughnut and go fishing. I just remember how many memories we had there, and I want people to build those memories here,” said Martinez with deep emotion.
Martinez will run the bakery alongside his wife, Roberta Martinez, and children – Mariyah, Trinity, and Mateo Martinez.
Executive chef Kevin Johnson has been brought in to lend his 30-plus years of experience to head the kitchen.
The bakery interior is still under construction, but the Martinez family hopes to have a trial run later this month and get feedback from the community.
Check the bakery’s Facebook page for more updates or stop by 121 E. 3rd St. to see their progress.