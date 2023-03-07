Symposium for aspiring teachers will be April 21 at Sauk Valley Community College

High school students in Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties interested in becoming teachers are invited to attend the Educator Symposium on April 21 at Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon.

Regional Office of Education 47 and the college are partners in hosting this event, which will begin at 8:30 a.m. and run through 1:30 p.m. that day.

It is part of the regional office’s Education Pathways, which allows students to gain a designation or endorsement on their high school diploma for completing career-focused instruction that includes taking part in workplace internships.

Amboy's Hailey Stenzel speaks with her classmates Friday during an education symposium at Sauk Valley Community College. The group was tasked to write a letter to an influential teacher. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

While helping students explore career paths, the program is also designed to help Illinois grow future teachers. According to the Illinois State Board of Education, the state has more than 5,300 unfilled teaching positions.

Marci Johnson, director of Career Technical Education and Innovation at the Illinois State Board of Education, will attend, said Chandra McDonnell, a Pathways Navigator for the regional office.

During the symposium, students will be able to participate in preparatory interviews with school administrators. Area superintendents and retired teachers will discuss their professional journeys and the variety of careers available in the field.

There will also be representatives from colleges across the state to provide information on what their schools offer.

Lindsey Jenson, who was the 2018 Illinois teacher of the year while at Dwight, will be the keynote speaker. Johnson is the coordinator of the Illinois chapter of Educators Rising, a national network that works to encourage young people to serve their communities by having careers in public education. Johnson also serves as the early career development director for the Illinois Education Association, the state’s largest teacher union.

The regional office and the college received grant funds through the Illinois State Board of Education to hold the event. Their first symposium was held last year and featured Carmen Ayala, who retired as Illinois State Board of Education superintendent in February.

Dixon Public Schools, Rock Falls High School, Morrison CUSD 6, River Bend CUSD 2, Amboy CUSD 272, Sterling Public Schools, Ashton-Franklin Center CUSD 275, Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico CUSD 3, Forrestville Valley CUSD 221, Regional Center for Change, Byron CUSD 226 and Ohio CUSD 17 are already participants.

Additional information about Pathways or this event is available through the regional office. Contact McDonnell at cmcdonnell@roe47.org.