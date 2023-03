DUBUQUE, Iowa — Three Sauk Valley high school seniors joined nearly 70 others for the University of Dubuque Second Century Scholars Day.

The group included Kyla LaRue of Eastland High School, Lauren Jacobs of Sterling High School and Ruby Mulvaney of Stllman Valley High School.

Participants in the day’s activities were eligible to receive one of the four Second Century Scholarships and other distinguished scholar awards for incoming freshmen.