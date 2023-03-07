IHSA scholastic bowl: Rock Falls reaches regional semi, Bureau Valley advances

In scholastic bowl, Rock Falls lost a semifinal match while Dixon and Sterling had opening-round losses on Monday during the Illinois High School Association Class 2A Regional at Rochelle.

In the first match, Rock Falls beat Sterling 450-210. Host Rochelle beat Dixon 390-320.

In the semifinal, Marengo beat Rock Falls 420-230.

Burlington Central won the regional title, beating DeKalb 580-90, Rochelle 340-310 and then Marengo 320-290 in the finals. Burlington Central advances to the sectional Saturday at Auburn High School in Rockford.

The scholastic bowl state finals will be March 18 at Heartland Community College in Normal.

Here are other regional results involving area teams, all in Class 1A.

Morrison Regional

Bureau Valley won three matches en route to the title, including a 310-230 championship match against Morrison.

Bureau Valley, which entered the postseason with a 10-3 showing in conference play, started senior Violet Krider, juniors Eli Attig and Blake Helms and freshmen Andy Zueger and Atticus Middleton.

Bureau Valley advances to the sectional at Port Byron, which begins 10 a.m. Saturday.

In the semifinals, Bureau Valley beat Newman Central Catholic 370-280 while Morrison beat St. Bede 350-340.

In the quarterfinals, Newman beat Lanark Eastland 350-300, Bureau Valley beat Milledgeville 470-120, St. Bede beat Hall 430-190 and Morrison beat Putnam County 460-220.

Oregon Regional

Winnebago defeated Dakota 390-280 in the championship.

In the semis, Winnebago beat Oregon 450-330 while Dakota beat Stockton 400-190.

In the early rounds, Dakota beat Forreston 420-190, Stockton beat Polo 440-210, Oregon beat Ashton-Franklin Center 530-140, Winnebago beat Byron 480-240 and Byron beat Freeport Aquin 500-70.

Galena Regional

Rockford Keith Country Day won the championship, beating Pecatonica 430-170.

In the semis, Country Day beat West Carroll 560-140 and Pecatonica beat Galena 480-180.

In the quarters, County Day advanced with a 640-100 win over Warren, West Carroll defeated Hanover River Ridge 360-240, Pecatonica beat Scales Mound in a forfeit and Galena beat Pearl City 470-170.

Port Byron Regional

Host Riverdale defeated East Dubuque 380-220 in the title match.

In the semifinals, Riverdale beat Annawan 390-230 while East Dubuque beat Fulton 370-200.

First round scores were: Riverdale over Prophetstown-Erie 460-200, Annawan over Orion 480-250, East Dubuque over Fulton Unity Christian 480-90 and Fulton over Kewanee Wethersfield 470-150.