Strength in band lifts Rock Falls in IHSA sweepstakes

SAVANNA — Rock Falls High School’s music department was ranked fifth in the Class A sweepstakes standings after the solo and ensemble round of Illinois High School Association music competition on Saturday.

The standings are preliminary — individual best of show performances had yet to be posted — and are subject to change.

But after the first round, Rock Falls had 450 points.

Wheaton St. Francis was in first at 633, Chicago High School for the Arts was second at 570, Ottawa was third at 504 and Sycamore was fourth at 501.

Schools competed at sites across the state. Sauk Valley-area high schools entered in the competition performed at West Carroll High School in Savanna.

Rock Falls’ best showing was for band instruments, scoring 291 points. In that category, only Chicago Heights Marian was better at 315 points.

Rock Falls scored 15 points in stringed instruments and 144 points in vocals.

Class B

Oregon was fourth overall with 504 points, trailing Monmouth-Roseville at 618, Kewanee at 531, and Taylor Ridge Rockridge at 513.

Also in the competition, Byron was ninth at 204.

Oregon was second among band instruments at 261, trailing Kewanee at 345. Oregon had 15 points in strings and 228 points in vocals.

Class C

West Carroll was in second at 342 points, trailing defending state champion Campbell Hill Trico at 579. Forreston was third at 285, Lanark Eastland was fourth at 282, Prophetstown was 18th at 84, Amboy was 21st at 75 and Morrison was 23rd at 66.

West Carroll scored 237 points in band instruments, again second to Trico at 270, while also picking up 105 points in vocals.

Forreston had 228 points in band, nine points in strings, and 48 points in vocals.

Eastland had 105 points in band, 15 points in strings, and 162 points in vocals.

Amboy had 42 points in band and 33 points in vocals.

Morrison had 42 points in band and three points in strings.

Prophetstown had 42 points in band and 42 points in vocals.

Fulton had nine points in strings.

Class D

Milledgeville was fourth overall with 189 points, trailing Bradlands Heritage at 294, Stockton at 261 and Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran at 195.

For band instruments, Milledgeville was third at 66. In vocals, Milledgeville was second at 123.

Class AA

There were no Class AA schools — the highest enrollment tier — entered at Savanna. But in the statewide sweepstakes, Washington led with 747 points, followed by O’Fallon at 630, Bradley-Bourbonnais at 573 and Normal Community at 561.

What’s next?

The sweepstakes competition continues April 14-15 with the organizational contest for full bands, orchestras, jazz, chorus and choirs.

Defending champions from 2022 are Washington in AA, Chicago High School for the Arts in A, Monmouth-Roseville in B, Trico in C and Stockton in D.