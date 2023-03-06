Lee County Board increases funding for economic development

DIXON – The Lee County Board is increasing its funding for the Lee County Industrial Development Association.

The county has contributed $15,000 a year to the economic development organization, and the board agreed to increase funding to $50,000 for the next two years during its February meeting.

The investment will help lay some development seeds that will hopefully come to fruition over time, board member Jim Schielein said.

The change comes as LCIDA named a new executive director and made the position full time.

Former state Rep. Tom Demmer was named the new executive director last month replacing Kevin Marx, who has served as executive director for the organization since 2018. Marx is also director of business development and spokesperson at KSB Hospital.

Demmer represented the 90th state House district for a decade and made an unsuccessful run as the Republican nominee for state treasurer last year against Treasurer Michael Frerichs.

He was deputy minority leader in the House and was chief budget negotiator for the House Republican caucus. He also previously worked at KSB Hospital as director of innovation and strategy.

“I’m excited to work with county and city officials to support our local economy,” Demmer said. “We have a number of positive developments and projects already underway, and I look forward to joining the team of local leaders to keep that momentum going.”

The Lee County Industrial Development Association is a not-for-profit organization to promote, develop and facilitate industrial, commercial, and business enterprises in Lee County.