March 06, 2023
Shaw Local
Dixon Municipal Band follows jazz trombonist into fresh territory

Boubon Street-trained Harry Watters delights and bedazzles

By Troy E. Taylor
Jazz trombonist Harry Watters who has played with Doc Severinsen, Al Hirt, Pete Fountain, Erich Kunzel, Kevin Mahogany, Wycliffe Gordon and many others while traveling nationally and internationally was the featured artist during the Dixon Municipal Band’s spring concert.

DIXON — Dixon Municipal Band made the switch from stiff marches to free flowing jazz standards, following the lead of its featured performer, Bourbon Street-trained trombonist Harry Watters.

Watters joined the band in playing as part of a free-admission spring concert on Saturday night at the Dixon Historic Theatre.

The crowd of several hundred were treated to Watters’ mastery of his instrument, especially in range and style. He started with the feverish run of sixteenth notes from “Flight of the Bumble Bee” — a part usually reserved for a trilling flute in full orchestra. But in Watters hands, the long slide trombone wasn’t unwieldy, but an extension of his expressive style.

He then switched the romantic solo spot for Duke Ellington’s “I Got It Bad And That Ain’t Good,” banking on the trombone’s natural tones that are in the same range as vocalists.

The showpieces for Watters were the concert’s closing numbers, arrangements of “The Chicken” and “A Musical Journey Through New Orleans.”

Watters shined, not just for delightful solos, but for engaging with the audience. A teacher by trade, Watters invited audience members to clap in rhythm, especially while also encouraging the band’s other soloists. For “The Chicken,” the band’s saxophonist, trumpeter and tuba player all stepped up.

Between Watters’ free-flowing solos he included some on-stage theatrics, such as strutting like a chicken. For “New Orleans” he left the stage and moved into the audience.

With the municipal band and its century-old opera house, Dixon had something “truly special” he said.

Watters’ other solo came in a rendition of “Cherokee.”

In other numbers, the band performed “Espirit De Corps,” “Zampa Overture,” the “Gallant Seventh” and “March ‘Differente.’” It ventured into pops with an arrangement of James Bond film scores.

