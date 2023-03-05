Shutter to Think: Pinned Down

Ayane Jasinski of Fox Lake Grant comes off the mat after winning the 110 pound championship match at the IHSA girls state wrestling championships Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Last Saturday, I headed down to Bloomington to cover the girls state wrestling championships. Us here in the Sauk Valley didn’t have much representation, but our news group as a whole, Shaw Media, had many athletes competing for a place on the podium.

I personally have a bit of a complicated relationship with the sport of wrestling.

In larger, bracketed events, tracking the wrestlers goes pretty well. You just need to know the weight class and what mat they’ll be competing on, and all is good.

That is, until you’re asked to cover state wrestling with six mats, three classes, 14 weights and several teams you often don’t recognize.

Add to that a security staff on the floor of Assembly Hall in Champaign that is often overly excited to push rules on and make demands of an already-exhausted working press.

I’m quite certain every photographer who has made multiple appearances to the state wrestling event has a story or two regarding the overzealous security staff.

I was so against facing the stress of covering this year’s wrestling championships that I left the country. (OK, that’s only partly true. I was, in fact, out of the country – but it was mostly a coincidence.)

That being said, the girls event held in Bloomington went pretty well. There’s only one enrollment class – not three – and only one mat was reserved for title matches. Access was easy and comfortable, which is something people of certain age (like me) celebrate. It’s much better than having to sit on a hard floor for multiple bouts at a time.

I have a few special shout-outs to those who helped make these last couple of weeks special: Shaw photographers Mark Busch and Gary Middendorf, who took the reins on boys wrestling, your sacrifice shall not be overlooked; Sauk Valley editor Troy Taylor, who was ecstatic over the photo seen with this column; and to photography support staff Myles Newberry and Leah Kalina, who provided images for use while I was away. Many thanks!

Follow Alex T. Paschal on Instagram @svmphotogs or message him at apaschal@shawmedia.com.