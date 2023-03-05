Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed Feb. 17-24

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Hoffman Brothers Partnership to Brummel Real Estate Holdings, 3309 Rock Falls Road, Rock Falls, $560,000.

Jerry R. Hereen to Jason A. and Caprice Dickey, 614 E. Fifth St., Rock Falls, $116,800.

Joseph P. McDonald to Jazmine Castillo, 1303 17th Ave., Sterling, $103,000.

Mark E. Pleiss to Oscar Ramirez, 1401 10th Ave., Fulton, $127,000.

Antonia Delgado to Gonzalo Barocio, 1401 13th Ave., Rock Falls, $39,400.

Ronald and Susan Stonitsch to Bollman Investments, 808W. state Route 30, Rock Falls, $205,000.

Denice L. Eggelston to Loren L. Peterson, three parcels on Polo Road, Sterling, $1,658,550.

Conkling Real Estate Management to Jacklynn Renner, 510 E. Eighth St., Rock Falls, $105,000.

Misty M. Bielema to Bradley H. Anderson, 4491 Bishop Road, Prophetstown, $127,000.

David A. Olsen to Eric S. Hayen Trust, Thomas J. Potter, trustee, 712 18th Ave., Fulton, $75,000.

Casey L. and Jennifer Hires to Ashley M. Martin, 602 W. Sixth St., Prophetstown, $93,500.

Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB10 to Kevin and Roxanne Kuhlemier, 1602 Walter St., Rock Falls, $47,500.

R and B of Rock Falls Inc. to Bollman Investments, 205 W. state Route 30, Rock Falls, $143,500.

R and B of Rock Falls Inc. to Bollman Investments, 205 W. state Route 30, Rock Falls, $206,500.

Mark A. and Becky S. Koehler to Rodney J. Hostetler, 26553 Hurd Road, Deer Grove, $110,000.

Robert L. and Nancy J. Shambaugh to Resul and Fatmira Dzeladini, 212 and 300 S. Clinton St. and 403 and 405 Clinton St., Morrison, $255,000.

Javier Cayetano Lopez and Andy Nava Correa to Kory Magill, 1413 E. 16th St., Sterling, $32,500.

Peter J. Harkness to Fourenuf Master Series LLC Series 3, 31382 Holly Road, Sterling, $1,250,054.

Richard A. and Karen A. Kuehl to Randall E. Hook, 403 Badger Court, Morrison, $125,000.

Shane C. Taylor to Eli A. Dickey, 811 Ave E, Sterling, $96,450.

Michael Waller and Colleen M. Rick to Jedediah L. Renkes, 206 Cedar St., Morrison, $61,000.

Patsy A. Olson to Chris and Lisa K. Murrison, 15813 Bishop Road, Morrison, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Matthew G. and Tara L. Lucas to Zachary E. Stoddard, 617 W. Sixth St., Prophetstown, $0.

HB2 Alternative Holdings LLC to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB10, 1602 Walter St., Rock Falls, $0.

Stephanie R. Gloria to Antionette F. Richter, 802 W. Fourth St., Sterling, $0.

Trustees deeds

Larry G. and Mary R. McCormick to Emily and Christopher Green, one parcel on Deer Run, Sterling, $0.

Laverne S. Peterson Trust, Loren L. Peterson and Denice L. Eggleston, trustees, to Loren L. Peterson and Denice L. Eggleston, three parcels in Jordan Township, $0.

Edward N. Regole Trust, also Edward N. Regole 1993 Trust, to Marc T. Schutz, 8647 Tampico Road, Rock Falls, $1 million,\

Marsha L. Rippon Trust to John K. and Deborah J. Ernst, 1224 13th Ave., Fulton, $70,000.

Dorothy R. Carr Living Trust to Dacia D. and Michael V. Dennis Jr., 504 E. 19th St., Sterling, $0.

Executors deed

Gail A. Jellerichs to Eloy and Tracy Reyes, 2110 11th Ave., Sterling, $96,500.

Deed

Janice Ronzone to Janice I. Ronzone Trust, Kenneth L. Ronzone and Erica L. Brokaw, trustees, 5102 Spruce St., Galt, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Wendler Engineering Services Inc. to Willett Hofmann Associates Inc., 698 Timber Creek Road, Dixon, $384,000.

Rodney J. Jackson to John P. Hilliker,116 W. South St., Franklin Grove, $85,000.

Susan Johnson, Timothy Taylor Sr., Benjamin Jr. and Benjamin L. Sr. and Donna S. Taylor to Donna S. Taylor and David S. Rodriguez, 1201 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, $80,000.

Donna S. Taylor to Jordan Johnson, 514 Van Buren Ave., Dixon, $25,000.

Terry Wickwire to Linda Louise Kish, block 20, lot 4, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $14,000.

Go America LLC to Alberto Hurtado, 126 S. Commercial Ave., Amboy, $22,500.

Quit claim deed

Karl Ketchum Jr. to George and Shane Fichtenmueller and Lois Hinton, 320 Park St., Dixon, $0.

Trustees deed

Harold G. Warp Trust, Christopher John Warp and Rebecca Van Der Woerd, trustees, to Norseman Enterprises LLC, 1200 Warp Road, Dixon, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Eldon E. and Elsie L. Dewall to Evan J. and Stephanie L. Dewall, 12417 N. state Route 26, Forreston, $436,250.

Michael D. and Sherrie Book to TNT Homes LLC, 308 E. Third St., Leaf River, $79,000.

John F. and Alison K. Herrmann to Bruce and Debra Enerson, 7941 N. Kylewood Drive, Byron, $537,500.

William J. Schneider to Matthew and Erin Welch, 1127 Santa Fe Ave., Davis Junction, $243,000.

Quit claim deeds

The late Keith E. and Carol L. Zellers to Tony R. Zellers and Kim L. Serna, 1409 W. state Route 72, Byron, $0.

Joshua J. Goudy to Joshua J. Goudy and Alexis Schmarje, 138 Harvest Glenn Drive, Davis Junction, $0.

Janet S. Palmer to Christopher S. Palmer, Tracy L. Roberts and Angela A. Tayon, 1752 E. Town Line Road, Byron, $0.

The late William E. Kereven by heirs to Arlette Howerton, 3926 W. state Route 64, Mt. Morris, $0.

Ada L. Hendrick to Corrinne E. Bicker, 7296 N. River Road, Byron, $0.

Joshua J. Goudy to Jason P. and Heather L. Drake, 138 Harvest Glenn Drive, Davis Junction, $915.

Steven L. and Tina M. Gould to Sean L. Gould, one parcel in Marion Township, $0.

Trustees deeds

Land Trust 219, First State Bank Shannon-Polo, trustee, to Stuart W. Bettner, 305 N. Locust Ave., Forreston, $30,000.

Max L. and Sylvia E. Newcomer Trust, Max L. and Sylvia E. Newcomer trustees, to Jeffrey T. and Sharon Rebecca McDermott, one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township, $40,000.

Deeds

Ogle County Trust 2208204002, Ogle County, trustee, to Yofry Gabriel Perez, 620 Mississippi Drive, Dixon, $0.

Ogle County Trust 2208105003, Ogle County, trustee, to John Doherty, 501 Slippery Rock Drive, Dixon, $0.

Ogle County Trust 2208127074, Ogle County, trustee, to James Boult, one parcel in Taylor Township, $0.

Ogle County Trust 2208127037, Ogle County, trustee, to James Boult, 803 Missouri Drive, Dixon, $0.

Ogle County Trust 2208127008, Ogle County, trustee, to James Boult, 410 Slippery Rock Drive, Dixon, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office