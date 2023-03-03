FFA students can qualify for agriculture credits at Sauk Valley Community College

DIXON – Area students who have earned the State FFA Degree can qualify for agriculture credit at Sauk Valley Community College.

The students can receive credit in agriculture courses based on the college’s credit by evaluation process.

“We are excited to provide even greater access to higher education for our community and its students,” said Jon Mandrell, Sauk’s vice president of academics and student services. “The FFA State Degree demonstrates several learning outcomes that align to our agriculture programs, and providing credit will assist many in their academic pursuits.”

The degree is awarded to students who have completed the minimum requirements set by the National FFA organization. That includes receiving the Chapter FFA Degree, completing the equivalent of of at least two years (360 hours) in agricultural education at or above the ninth grade level, worked at least 750 hours in excess of scheduled class time in a supervised agricultural experience program, rank in the upper 40% of the class in scholarship or have an average of a 2.5 on a 4.0 scale, and participated in at least 25 hours of community service.

“Completion of the FFA State Degree requires students to go above and beyond by participating in a wide variety of FFA activities and supervised ag experiences,” said Sasha Logan, dean of business, career and technical education. “We are happy to provide this credit evaluation, which allows students to use the knowledge they obtained through completion of their FFA State Degree to assist them in jump-starting their college experience.”