Dixon City Council considering license plate-scanning cameras for police investigations

DIXON – The Dixon City Council is considering purchasing a camera system that would be used to record license plates and identify vehicles in police investigations.
Dixon Police Chief Steve Howell recently approached the council about contracting with Flock Safety, which has built a wide surveillance network across the country including 189 law enforcement agencies.
Cameras placed on poles would record traffic while scanning license plates, and the data would be used by police in investigations such as stolen vehicles, robberies and other crimes, Flock representative Phil Nanni said.
Howell said 70% of crime involves a vehicle, and this would be a tool to clear cases, decrease crime and make the community safer overall.
If the council decided to enter into a two-year contract, the cost would be around $16,250 the first year and $12,500 the second year for five cameras, Howell said. The Interstate 88 corridor would likely be a location for cameras.
Mayor Li Arellano Jr. said he had some concerns when it comes to oversight and government surveillance, and council member Chris Bishop also said he had some questions about the system.
Data would be deleted after 30 days unless it was being used for an investigation. The system can’t be used for enforcing traffic violations, Nanni said.
License plates wanted in crimes could be flagged through state or federal law enforcement investigation databases, such as the Law Enforcement Agencies Data System, or LEADS, which is a big deal, City Manager Danny Langloss said.
The city would own the data and choose to share it with other departments, but it wasn’t clear if the data would be subject to open records laws.
Flock is under scrutiny by the American Civil Liberties Union, which says the company is “blanketing American cities with dangerously powerful and unregulated automatic license plate recognition cameras.”
“Working with police departments, neighborhood watches, and other private customers, Flock not only allows private camera owners to create their own ‘hot lists’ that will generate alarms when listed plates are spotted, but also runs all plates against state police watchlists and the FBI’s primary criminal database, the National Crime Information Center,” the ACLU said in an article about Flock.
Flock has 34,000 cameras across the country.
The council did not make a formal vote on the contract.