Dixon Chamber Main Street seeking nominations for Best of Dixon awards

DIXON – The Dixon Chamber of Commerce and Main Street is seeking nominations for the annual Best of Dixon awards ceremony.

The awards gala, presented by The Telegraph, celebrates the achievements of individuals and businesses in the Dixon community.

Nominations are currently open for Citizen of the Year, 4 Under 40, Business of the Year and Volunteer of the Year.

“The Best of Dixon Gala is an opportunity for the community to recognize and honor the hard work and dedication of outstanding individuals and businesses,” according to a Chamber Main Street news release.

The awards ceremony will take place May 5 at the Dixon Elks Lodge.

The event will feature a silent auction, cocktails, a performance by Howl at the Moon, as well as food and dessert provided by Basil Tree Ristorante.

Nominations can be made online at votebestofdixon.com and the deadline is April 1.