5 Things To Do in the Sauk Valley: Band’s big concert and donkey basketball

Ready for a belly laugh? Donkey basketball might just be the ticket. Need to flex those arms before summer? You could try disc golf. Want something brassy? A star trombone player will be featured in a band concert. Need to sink your teeth into thoughtful theater? Dixon Stage Left has the play for you. Ready to be wowed? More than a 100 singers have the concert for you. Consider these 5 Things To Do in the Sauk Valley for your weekend entertainment.
1 Sharing the stage. More than 140 students from four choirs will share the Wiltz Auditorium stage for Choir Fest at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 3 at Dixon High School. The closing number will be a South African freedom song the students rehearsed earlier in the day.
2 Slide rules. Jazz trombone player Harry Watters will be the featured soloist when The Dixon Municipal Band has its premier Spring Concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at Dixon Theater. Watters has toured with the Dukes of Dixieland and been a featured soloist with the U.S. Army Orchestral and other bands and symphonies. He is in demand as a clinician at high schools and colleges throughout the United States. He is scheduled to perform “Cherokee” and “Flight of the Bumblebee.” As a one-time student at the University of New Orleans, Watters will also provide “A Musical Journey Through New Orleans” as part of his performance. The municipal band’s program includes selections from James Bond movies, Arabian dances and several marches. Admission is free.
3 A mirror on hate. Dixon Stage Left, 306 W. First St., Dixon, will present at 7:30 p.m. Friday the first of eight performances of the Tectonic Theater stage drama “The Laramie Project” about the kidnapping, torture and eventual death of University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard in October 1998. The play recounts more than 200 interviews with the people of Laramie about the slaying. The two-hour show is rated PG-13 for strong language. Tickets cost $30 for adults, $15 for students. The announced cast includes Zach Arbogast, Elsie Gordon, Charlie Highley, Mary Kramer Kieffer, Benjamin Knapp, Gavin Long, Tesa Jasso, Brayden Rodriguez, Holly Vrhel and Donal Wolber. Other performances will be Saturday March 4, March 9-11 and March 16-18.
4 Discover disc golf. The Disc Golf Weekend will be Saturday, March 3 and Sunday, March 5 on the SVB Courts at The Facility, 1312 Washington Ave., Dixon. Dixon Park District is offering a beginner-friendly opportunity to try the sport as well as junior and upper divisions. Rick River Disc Golf will host an indoor tournament at 6 p.m. Saturday with 18 stations tricked out with obstacles and challenges. Follow the links at www.discgolfscene.com to register. It costs $20. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday there will be a family event on a nine-hole course. Admission is the regular $3 drop-in fee. Members of the disc golf club will be on hand to instruct on the basics.
5 Hee haw. Can riders on donkeys play basketball? How about defense in the backcourt? Find out when Rock Falls High School will host a Dairyland Donkey Ball Show beginning at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 5. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. It benefits the Rock Falls High School prom. The event also includes a 50/50 raffle, a gift card raffle, and bundt cakes. Tickets are $12.
Do you have information on an upcoming event or attraction? Be sure to let us know about it. Please submit information including photos for Shaw Local News Network’s weekly calendars to https://www.shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/forms/press-releases/. Include a contact person and phone number.