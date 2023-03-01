Sterling Public Schools OK asbestos bids

STERLING — Bids for contract work to remove asbestos at two schools were among a short list of financial and operational items the Sterling Public Schools board of education acted upon during a regular session Feb. 22 at the high school library.

Superintendent Tad Everett presented the action items to the board.

The district’s director of finance Tim Schwingle was not in attendance.

After the meeting, Everett said that Schwingle had submitted his resignation for March 31, 2023, which was earlier than expected. Schwingle’s contract, which was approved last March, extended through June 30, 2024.

The board will take up the request as a staff personnel item during its March 22 regular meeting.

Everett said Schwingle wrote in his resignation letter that the decision was because he wanted to spend more time with his family.

A message sent to Schwingle’s district email account did not elicit a response.

Schwingle did not attend the finance, transportation, facilities committee meeting of Feb. 21. His last appearance before the board was Jan. 25 when he presented bids for renovation work at Lincoln and Washington schools.

Everett said Matt Birdsley, director of curriculum and instruction, will serve as the financial officer for the remainder of the school year. Birdsley is licensed as a certified school business official, Everett said.

During that preceding committee meeting, Birdsley presented the district’s recommendations.

Action items

The board approved all the business items as presented.

The board approved base and alternate bids from Valor Technologies for the amount of $265,963 for the asbestos abatement projects at Lincoln Elementary and Sterling High School. The work will be completed before the other facilities projects scheduled for the summer. Included in the work is removal of the floors in the science lab.

The board approved the roster of student fees. A small increase is recommended for the high school’s summer school and a nickel increase for adult breakfast and adult lunch prices. The high school is reducing the cost of MacBook insurance to $25, in accord with an agreement with Applecare.

The board approved an updated agreement for the use of school facilities by outside organizations, which were updated to include the Challand Middle School athletic center and the new artificial turf baseball and softball fields. During the meeting Everett said the district’s agreement with Newman Central Catholic High School to use facilities is separate from this.

The board approved a four-year service agreement with TC Networks, which has been a provider since 2014. TC Networks provides support and system infrastructure for all computer networks, including security cameras, door entry and cybersecurity. Everett said networking demands on school operations have for some time grown beyond the capacity of the district to manage on its own and that TC Networks has “been worth their weight.”

The district’s contract was for $199,543.92 for 2022-23. Starting July 1, 2023, the contract calls for a 2.5% increase to $204,532.51. For 2024-25, it will increase another 2.5% to $209,645.82. In 2025-26, the contract will be linked to a cost-of-living increase, not to exceed 4%. The district will have an option to extend its contract to 2026-28, again on the cost-of-living increase not to exceed 4%

The district and TC Networks both reserve the right to renegotiate for the 2024-25 school year and beyond.

Other business

The board approved the appointment of Terry McGuire, a senior vice president at HALO Branded Solutions, to the Sterling Schools Foundation board.

Approved the school calendar for 2024-25.