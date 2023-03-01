Dixon’s signature ice cream shop opens for season

DIXON — Two lines of cars curled around Meusel’s Dairy Delite on Seventh Street as the sidewalk ice cream shop opened for the season on Wednesday afternoon.

A handful of pedestrians were also crowded around the window on the opposite side.

Meusel’s, which also operates a store in Amboy, opened at 2 p.m. — just in time to catch students walking home from school.

The shop’s signature hard ice cream was available in traditional flavors, as well as, Blue Moon, Cotton Candy Confetti and Cookies and Cream.

Students from Grand Detour walk along Seventh Street in Dixon after stopping to get treats at Meusel's Dairy Delite on its opening day March 1, 2023. From left, Landen Cassens, Kamrynn Weaver, Carson Bivins, Emma Harrison and Bryce Nordan. (Troy Taylor)