3 deans, science teacher hired by Sterling Public Schools for 2023-24

STERLING – Sterling Public Schools is appointing deans at three elementary schools and a science teacher, all for the 2023-24 school year.

The school board approved the personnel report as part of a slate of consensus items, with board member Sarah Alvarez-Brown abstaining.

The new deans are Jason Brown at Franklin, Abby Cox at Jefferson and Emily Duncan at Washington.

The new high school science teacher will be Miranda Moen.

Four resignations effective at the end of the current school year were accepted. They were high school science teacher Tim Kelleher, high school special ed instructors Jennifer Bubrick and Jenny Malooly, and Franklin pre-kindergarten special ed instructor Lynn Potts.

A leave of absence was approved for Jefferson teacher Molly Dvorak.

Sixty days leave as needed under the Family and Medical Leave Act was approved for Challand science teacher Suzanne Palumbo and Challand nurse Kim Duffy.

The district hired five substitute teachers for the remainder of the current school year: Grace Gould, Addisen Thayer, Emily Tribley, April Torres and Ashley Torres.

Joshua Engel was hired as a second-shift custodian at Challand, and Tabatha Heide was hired as a day-shift custodian at the high school.

High school aide Baylei Ferris resigned, effective at the end of the month.

There were 11 supplemental hires for the remainder of the school year. Debora Frieberg will be a lunch monitor at Franklin; Stephanie Gibson, Mark Johnson, Emily Menke, Ashley Platz, Athziri Quintero and Marissa Record will be track coaches at Challand; Kendra Harrington will be a volleyball coach at Challand; James Shamp will be a scholastic bowl adviser at Challand; Patrick Nelson will be an assistant soccer coach at the high school; and Megan Stanley will the cardio room supervisor at the high school.

Blake Nettleton will be a volunteer softball coach at the high school.