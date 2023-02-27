Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle County, filed Feb. 10-17

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Michael J. Bushaw to Abe Brito, 707 W. Ninth St., Sterling, $88,000.

Lillian M. Snyder to Christina R. Croegaert, 1704 Albany St. plus one lot in Erie, $0.

Quality Ready Mix Concrete Co. to CJ Materials Land Holdings, 24936 W. Rock Falls Road, Sterling, $50,000.

Holly Thielen Thola to Mary Block, 16676 Norton Road, Morrison, $35,00.

Brent A. and Tamera J. Tinderholt to Dominic E. Chase, 15241 Ebson Road, Fulton, $230,000.

Maxine A. Whistler to Thomas Augustine Urbik, 6741 Garden Plain Road, Fulton, $230,000.

Katherine and Michael James R. Wessels to Ashley Grear, 1226 15th Ave., Fulton, $99,000.

Shelby L. and Debra N. Meyer to Edwin P. and Gina M. Anderson, 1812 Fifth Ave., Sterling, $110,000.

Sandra P. Dziedzic to Vermave LLC, 1211 Ave J, Sterling, $35,500.

Hubbard and Sons Construction to Quality Coating and Blasting, 707 E. 17th St., Rock Falls, $220,000.

Newrez LLC, DBA Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, to Secretary of Veterans Affairs and United States VA, 1227 Albany St., Erie, $0.

Triple W. Properties Inc. to Sue Wolf, 1411 20th St., Sterling, $0.

Triple W. Properties Inc. to Jane A. Pendgraft, 1411 1/2 20th St., Sterling, $0.

John J. Kophamer to Ken Kophamer LLC, two parcels on Norrish Road, Morrison, $205,304.

John J. Kophamer to Rock Creek Properties, onw parcel on Ward Road, Morrison, $260,000.

Curtis E. and Susan R. Ebersohl to John J. Kophamer, 15344 Norrish Road, Morrison, $1,100,000.

Quit claim deeds

Daniella Food LLC to Ryder Robert Lee Whitehead, 1708 English St., Rock Falls, $3,300.

Jason Sigler to Timothy L. and Loretta Ettinger, 1101 10th Ave., Rock Falls, $34,667.

Terry L. Ettinger to Timothy L. and Loretta Ettinger, 1101 10th Ave., Rock Falls, $34,667.

Barbara Lamb to Chaley Sexton and Ashley Kness, 209 W. Second St., Rock Falls, $0.

Roberina and Gabriel Bautista Jr. to Ashley Erickson, 711 Eighth Ave., Fulton, $0.

Trustees deed

Audrey L. Dykhuizen Trust to Edward Murphy, 805 W. 18th St., Sterling, $47,000.

Executors deed

Wayne E. Akker Estate to Kevin J. and Sheri L. Kuehl, 401 W. Main St., Morrison, $15,000.

Deeds

Sheriff of Whiteside County and William A. Limond to Reverse Mortgage Funding, 503 Portland Ave., Morrison, $0.

Secretary of HUD to Mortgage Center LLC, 1005 Eighth Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Jerry L. Ferguson to Larry G. Clayton, 923 Mekeel Road, Dixon, $469,500.

Andrew M., Katie J., Peter D. and Emily L. Pratt to Zachary J. and Emilee Jo Bocker Henkel, 223 Center Road, Sublette, $1,404,625.

William H.T. Lee and Eva and Henryka Grabinski to Robert J. Harney, 302 E. North St., Franklin Grove, $4,300.

Jeffrey A. and Barbara T. Mikel to Rafael Garcia and Michelle Roman-Garcia, block 3, lot 244, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $43,500.

Larry D. and Eloise Scott to Mary Kolodziej and Phillip W. Koutnik, block 4, lot 90, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $25,500.

St. Mary’s Cement US LLC to Hetler Farms LLC, one parcel of farmland in Dixon Township, $0.

Quit claim deed

Elizabeth Garcia Sian to Danny, Janell and Lisa Stolzenbach, block 15, lot 31, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Trustees deed

John A. and Sally K. Fassler Trust, John A. and Sally K. Fassler, trustees, to Travis Irish, two parcels in Palmyra Township, $105,600.

Sheriff’s deed

Sheriff of Lee County, also Lee County Sheriff, and Francis I. Newbauer to Community State Bank of Rock Falls, 510 E. Bradshaw St., Dixon, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Larry Tucker and Melodie S. Clark to Kerns Property Management LLC, 325 N. Woodlawn Road, Creston, $115,000.

Sanh and Ashley Landrum to Ethan Jarrod Hardiman, 1054 Turkington Terrace, Rochelle, $157,500.

Steven W. and Katherine E. Erickson to Jerry Oldham III, 722 W. Fourth Ave., Rochelle, $170,000.

Robin A. Hartsell to Debra S. Tennison, 211 S. Third St., Oregon, $29,250.

John J. King to Prattana Hammes, 600 N. Union St., Byron, $173,000.

Vonard L. and Joan E. Johnson to Shay Mary Ann Hanlon and Riley Austin Wright, 518 N. Sixth St., Oregon, $119,900.

Susan Coine to Harrison Unlimited LLC, 503 S. Second St., Oregon, $113,500.

Steven V. Goley to Kyle E. McQuality, one parcel in Marion Township,, $45,000.

The late Ruth A. Hergert by heir to Nicholas Sanderson, 5476 S. Wendell Drive, Rochelle, $102,400.

Iwona Boyle to Ecitra Investment Group, 407 Mississippi Drive, Dixon, $2,100.

Haywell LLC Westwood to Brent W. and Mackenzie A. Boardman, 1016 Carrie Ave., Rochelle, $205,000.

Harrison Unlimited LLC to Trevor Hegge and Soledad Silva-Hegge, 400 N. 12th St., Rochelle, $165,000.

Sharon A. Lawrence, also Wendel, to Joshua J. Goudy, 138 Harvest Glenn Dr., Davis Junction, $166,000.

Scott A. and Shelley D. Robertson to Chad G. and Kristie S. Bull, 6823 S. Sarah Ave., Rochelle, $177,000.

Quit claim deeds

Brandi Pickell to Nicholas Lavender, 703 S. Main St., Rochelle, $0.

Aaron Smith to Livinspired LLC Series 1, 1024 White Pine Drive and one parcel in Taylor Township, $0.

Steven and Nicole Truckenbrod to Daniel D. and Delois M. Myers, one parcel in Pine Rock Township, $16,343.25.

Trustees deeds

Loyce L. Herrmann Land Trust, Laura A. Herrmann-Murray, trustee, to Steven and Katherine Erickson, 957 N. 14th St., Rochelle, $129,000.

Robert Anthony Thompson Trust, Steven M. Thompson, trustee, to John H. Thompson, 821 W. Fifth Ave., Rochelle, $0.

Carl M. Hill Trust, Carl M. Hill, trustee, to Mark C. and Benjamin C. Hill, 8052 S. Woodlawn Road, Creston, $166,972.

Kenneth E. and Rhonda J. Hambley Trust, Kenneth E. and Rhonda J. Hambley, trustee, to John and Lisa Renee Burn, 304 S. West St., Byron, $175,000.

Executors deed

Estate of the late Beatrice L. Phipps by executor to Ascension and Isabelle Astudillo, 1040 N. Third St., Rochelle, $115,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office