Bellson Music Fest to feature percussion legend in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS – The second annual Bellson Music Fest will feature drummer for the band “Chicago” Walfredo Reyes Jr.

The Bellson Music Fest will be June 10 at the RB&W Park in Rock Falls.

“This event is being planned to carry out the legacy of Louie Bellson, who was born in Rock Falls and became the renowned drummer, composer/arranger and band leader,” Rock Falls Tourism said in a news release Monday. “At age 15, Bellson pioneered the double-bass drum setup.”

Rock Falls Tourism is working with Francine Bellson, widow of Louie Bellson, and Josh Duffee, music director from Davenport, on the event to honor Bellson’s legacy.

The festival will begin with a drum clinic with Reyes from 11 a.m. to noon at the McCormick Event Center.

Five bands consisting of jazz, blues and music honoring Bellson will be played from noon to 9:30 p.m. at the RB&W amphitheater.

The Walfredo Reyes, Jr. Trio, consisting of Reyes, Ben Tweedt and Matt Wiles, will come together to play a wide variety of music styles. The lineup for the rest of the bands will be released at a later date.