Shutter to Think: Slainte (good health)

After a three-year, pandemic-prompted hiatus, the annual Rock River Valley Shamrock Club’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade once again will be snaking – despite St. Patrick’s best efforts – through the streets of Dixon.
As a start to the festivities, the club on Tuesday named and sashed longtime volunteer and leader Luke Dixon. He will be grand marshal of the celebration, which begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, with a parade.
Here’s a little bit about Luke. According to his “official bio,” his Irish ancestry includes the Casey, Cahill, Sheehan, Corken, O’Donnell and Kilday families. Their origins are varied, with some hailing from Galway, Cork, Waterford and Wexford.
The Dixon family name is English. But early on, Luke’s paternal ancestors had the good sense to “marry fine Irish lassies.” His great-grandmother was Margaret Casey, and his grandmother was Helen M. Cahill.
Luke and his wife, Lisa, were brought into a group of Irish that would, in 2006, form the Rock River Valley Shamrock Club. As founding members, they helped organize the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Party. They have since become master float builders. Luke has been elevated to the position of high chieftain several times.
Luke and Lisa retired from the Shamrock Club in 2022.
Their appreciation for their Irish ancestors has led them to take their family on trips to Ireland to learn more about their heritage. There, they learned two things: First, “there are no wrong turns in Ireland” and second, their family toast, “Here’s to another day without punching each other in the face.”
Slainte!
Now, I think I can speak for so many of us when I write about these seemingly small steps toward normalcy, such as the return of the parade. These events and gatherings, as special as they were then, now transcend that level of significance. As is so common in Irish lore, this has a bit of secret charm, or draíocht.
