February 26, 2023
Sauk Valley college achievements at Kishawakee, University of Iowa and other schools

Sauk Valley Academic Honors

Here is a list of college academic honors for students from the Sauk Valley.

Kishwaukee College

Kishwaukee College Foundation’s Spring 2023 scholarship recipients

Charles & Mary Roberts Memorial Endowment for Nursing – Leah Harrolle of Davis Junction

Earl & Jeanne Pritchard Horticulture Scholarship – Alexandra Newton of Oregon

Emma Anderson Fund – Kendal Ansteth of Rochelle, Katrina Ingalls of Oregon, Brennen McNally of Paw Paw

Robert & Norma Wildenradt Scholarship – Samantha Koper of Oregon

Ruth Ashelford Pollock Nursing Fund – Leah Harrolle of Davis Junction, Molly Torman of Oregon

Ruth I. Hall Nursing Endowment – Leah Harrolle of Davis Junction, Jessica Solis of Paw Paw

Velta Smith Nursing Endowment Scholarship – Molly Torman of Oregon

Vernon & Dorothy Smith Memorial Endowment – Julia Berry of Rochelle, Madison Ost of Rochelle, Ceci Vargas of Rochelle

Wayne McIlrath Family Scholarship – Cassy Stone of Oregon

University of Iowa

29th Dance Marathon fundraiser raised $1.1 million for Stead Family Children’s Hospital

Ohio – Brianna Blaine

Sterling – Jordyn Bryant, Macie Gebhardt

Dixon – Noelle Herwig

Central Methodist University

Dean’s list

Morrison – Elizabeth Jo Palumbo

Lewis University

Dean’s list

Dixon – Jade Miller

Fulton – Jay Dykstra

Youngstown State University

Dean’s list

Rock Falls – Elise Moeller

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Dean’s list

Dixon – Laynie Berkey

Sterling – Paige Elaine DeJonge

University of Tampa

Dean’s list

Sterling – Calvin Sandefer

Northern Michigan University

Dean’s list

Byron – Joshua Johnson

Carthage College

Dean’s list

Sterling – Danae Palmer, Carter Schlegel

Rochelle – Zoey Tabor

Erie – Abigail Stichter

University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point

Fall – highest honors

Rochelle – Megan Thompson

Stillman Valley – Jack Orlando, Addison Wythe

Fall – high honors

Forreston – Montanna Heinz

Sterling – Samuel Janssen

Fall – honors

Morrison – Katherine Henson

Mount Morris – Autumn McGlynn

Stillman Valley – Cullen White

