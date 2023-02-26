Sauk Valley college achievements at Kishawakee, University of Iowa and other schools

Here is a list of college academic honors for students from the Sauk Valley.
Kishwaukee College
Kishwaukee College Foundation’s Spring 2023 scholarship recipients
Charles & Mary Roberts Memorial Endowment for Nursing – Leah Harrolle of Davis Junction
Earl & Jeanne Pritchard Horticulture Scholarship – Alexandra Newton of Oregon
Emma Anderson Fund – Kendal Ansteth of Rochelle, Katrina Ingalls of Oregon, Brennen McNally of Paw Paw
Robert & Norma Wildenradt Scholarship – Samantha Koper of Oregon
Ruth Ashelford Pollock Nursing Fund – Leah Harrolle of Davis Junction, Molly Torman of Oregon
Ruth I. Hall Nursing Endowment – Leah Harrolle of Davis Junction, Jessica Solis of Paw Paw
Velta Smith Nursing Endowment Scholarship – Molly Torman of Oregon
Vernon & Dorothy Smith Memorial Endowment – Julia Berry of Rochelle, Madison Ost of Rochelle, Ceci Vargas of Rochelle
Wayne McIlrath Family Scholarship – Cassy Stone of Oregon
University of Iowa
29th Dance Marathon fundraiser raised $1.1 million for Stead Family Children’s Hospital
Ohio – Brianna Blaine
Sterling – Jordyn Bryant, Macie Gebhardt
Dixon – Noelle Herwig
Central Methodist University
Dean’s list
Morrison – Elizabeth Jo Palumbo
Lewis University
Dean’s list
Dixon – Jade Miller
Fulton – Jay Dykstra
Youngstown State University
Dean’s list
Rock Falls – Elise Moeller
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Dean’s list
Dixon – Laynie Berkey
Sterling – Paige Elaine DeJonge
University of Tampa
Dean’s list
Sterling – Calvin Sandefer
Northern Michigan University
Dean’s list
Byron – Joshua Johnson
Carthage College
Dean’s list
Sterling – Danae Palmer, Carter Schlegel
Rochelle – Zoey Tabor
Erie – Abigail Stichter
University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point
Fall – highest honors
Rochelle – Megan Thompson
Stillman Valley – Jack Orlando, Addison Wythe
Fall – high honors
Forreston – Montanna Heinz
Sterling – Samuel Janssen
Fall – honors
Morrison – Katherine Henson
Mount Morris – Autumn McGlynn
Stillman Valley – Cullen White