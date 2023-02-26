Rylee Johnson is Rock Falls student of the month for February

Rylee Johnson is student of the month for February at Rock Falls. She is a 17-year-old senior from. Her parents are Cory and Jamie Johnson. Her siblings are Payton and Tyler.
What class do you find really engaging?
While I find many of my classes engaging, Physics is the most hands-on and exciting. Although challenging, Mr. Purdy has put together many projects that help me understand the subject better. We just finished our egg-drop engineering lab, and Jacee Sigel and I created an egg-carrying device that protected our egg, “Benedict,” from breaking after falling three stories. Through experiments like this, we can learn about things such as collisions.
What are your career and post-graduation plans?
After graduation, I plan to attend Aurora University to continue my education and softball career. While there, I will study in AU’s accelerated 3+2 program, which will allow me to earn a bachelor’s degree in exercise science and a master’s degree in athletic training in five years. I hope to work my way into a DPT program to become a physical therapist soon after.
What are your two favorite activities?
My two favorite extracurricular activities are softball and BLIND (Building Lasting Impressions that Never Die). Ever since I was a little girl, I have been playing softball. I am extremely lucky to be able to play for my high school and travel team. I spend a lot of time in the sport, so I am grateful for my teammates and coaches, who make it a great thing to be a part of. While playing, I have learned that most of the time, you are going to fail. Although failing is inevitable, how you react to it is the only thing that matters. I participate in BLIND, which has taught me numerous things, from small things like shaking someone’s hand to big issues such as suicide. While meeting many new people through these programs, I have learned that I can make a strong impact in my community, even though I am just one person.
Please share a moment that was meaningful.
Throughout my time at Rock Falls High School, there have been so many meaningful events that have shaped me as a person. One especially memorable time though was the State Farm Classic that we attended for basketball. While there, my roommates were Brooke Howard and Jacee Sigel. We spent hours talking, playing card games, and swimming together. Although we were friends before going, I believe that the tournament brought us so much closer to each other, and I will be forever grateful for it.
What is your hope for the future?
I hope to continue working as hard as I have been. I believe I have put in the time and effort for everything I have earned, and I am proud of myself for that. I know I can achieve my dreams, and I hope to continue working toward them.
