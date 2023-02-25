GoFundMe established for family of Sterling man killed in shooting

STERLING – A GoFundMe account has been established to help the family of Kyle R. Schultz, who was shot and killed Sunday.

“He was only 27 years old and leaves behind a 4-year-old son, a 2-year-old daughter and a large loving family,” his mom, Stephanie Thayer, said on the GoFundMe page. “Our family is still reeling from this tragedy, and we’re not prepared for this financial burden. Any donation is greatly appreciated, and our family appreciates everyone who has reached out to us.”

Go to tinyurl.com/yfd5hn9k to donate or for more information.

As of Friday, $6,831 had been raised out of the $20,000 goal. Donations go toward funeral expenses and an account for his children.

“Kyle had worked as a chef at local restaurants. He loved to spend time with his family, friends and enjoyed singing and recording music,” according to his obituary.

Survivors include his wife, Anastazia; children, Keegan and Aliyza; his parents, Kelly (Bobbie) Schultz and Stephanie (John) Thayer; his sisters, Adisyn Schultz and Taylor Pyron; his brothers, Kody Schultz, Justice Pyron, Chance Thayer and Duncan Thayer; his paternal grandmother, Shirley Schultz; his maternal grandfather, Teddy (Donna) Hicks; and his maternal great-grandfather, Don (Carole) Cheshier.

At 11:32 p.m. Sunday, the Sterling Police Department responded to a shooting at a home in the 1100 block of Fourth Avenue, and Schultz was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. Four individuals were questioned about the incident.

At 12:30 p.m. Monday, police arrested Justin L. Casey, 20, of Sterling, in connection with the shooting and charged him with involuntary manslaughter. He was taken to the Whiteside County Jail with bond set at $250,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

