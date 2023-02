According to the ComEd outage map, here are the following storm-related outages 9 a.m. Friday morning in the Sauk Valley region.

Forreston had 11 and the Lanark area had nine. On Thursday, about 20 residents were without power in Forreston and the fire station put up a warming sleep center.

Locales with fewer than five outages are: Fulton, Albany, Fair Haven, Forrest Grove Church area, Mt. Morris, Stratford, Oregon, Grand DeTour. Twelvemile Corner, Dixon.