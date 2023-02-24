Sterling build-a-teacher program gets assist from Sauk Valley Community College, Golden Apple

[ Initial presentation of teacher development plan called a game-changer. ]

Julie Aitken, board of education treasurer, serves as moderator for the Sterling Public School board of education meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the high school library. (Troy Taylor)

Sara Dail, assistant superintendent, also said recruitment contacts with Sterling High School grads already studying education is bearing fruit. She said one even responded with a handwritten note after receiving one of her care packages.