Sterling build-a-teacher program gets assist from Sauk Valley Community College, Golden Apple

STERLING — Sterling Public Schools lined up more elements of SPS University, a program the administration hopes will help people with district ties to attain education degrees so they can return as teachers.
Superintendent Tad Everett said the district had explored having a program like this for several years, but the ever-worsening teacher shortage made it imperative to take advantage of the various options that are out there now.
“This opportunity is different,” he said.
By working with Sauk Valley Community College and by joining the Golden Apple Scholars program, the project’s lead administrator informed the board of education Wednesday that good progress is being made to add key components.
Sara Dail, assistant superintendent, also said recruitment contacts with Sterling High School graduates already studying education is bearing fruit. She said one even responded with a handwritten note after receiving one of her care packages.
Dail said she will meet Friday with partners at SVCC, which is looking to streamline the application process and provide handholding for the Sterling contingent as they take part in the sometimes complicated federal student aid application process.
She also said that three internal candidates – the initial recruiting effort was to identify interested paraprofessionals within the district – might qualify for an early childhood education tuition grant offered through SVCC.
Board Treasurer Julie Aitken, who was serving as meeting moderator, asked about the potential for a cohort of students made entirely of Sterling employees. Dail they would have to complete placement tests for English and math, perhaps take supplemental courses in the summer, so they could form a cohesive study group that starts in August.
In terms of financing, Dail made the board aware of the Sterling-Rock Falls Community Trust that has scholarships up to $3,000 that members of the cohort – as well as high school grads – could also apply for.
Dail also said the district officially joined Golden Apple, a scholars program that looks to place its students with participating districts. In exchange for hiring a Golden Apple scholar, the district is obliged to pay the program $10,000 during each of the graduate’s first two years. In fact, the Sterling High School logo already was added to the Golden Apple website.
Board member Narcisco Puentes asked about the SPS University online information portal that Dail previewed for the board in January. Dail said it remains unpublished, awaiting formal board approval of the program. She said it could be edited to include only general information at this stage.
“I’d like to get it up before Memorial Day,” she said.
Once SPS University takes shape, the administration plans to ask the board March 22 to approve $25,000 that could be used as a cost-sharing option for district employees that meet the need and academic requirements.
Board member Savannah Mussington asked if the administration was prepared for a potential logjam in the “pipeline” in two years once that initial cohort gets ready to start its bachelor’s program at the same time another employee cohort begins.
Dail also is working with the job-embedded program BloomBoard, whose apprenticeship program is designed to specifically assist paraprofessionals pursue college coursework online while they stay on the job.
After the meeting, Everett said that, so far, there have been no hurdles during the runup to launching SPS University.
“Actually, it’s going ideally,” he said.