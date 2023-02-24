February 23, 2023
Plenty of sass in Polo theater group’s production of ‘Junie B. Jones’

The musical comedy is an adaption of the Barbara Park books about an ‘an almost 6 year old’

Junie, played by Jordann Langer-Fishman, hugs best friend Lucille, played by Bailey Dusing, during rehearsal of the Polo Area Community Theatre production of “Junie B. Jones: The Musical.”

POLO — Jordann Langer-Fishman portrays the title character in “Junie B. Jones,” a musical comedy that will be presented by the Polo Area Community Theatre the next two weekends.

Junie B. Jones is a first-grader diva, an “almost 6 year old” with a hefty portion of sass. The stage play is an adaption of her adventures that appear in almost 30 books written by Barbara Park and illustrated by Denise Brunkus and published from 1992 to 2013.

Performances will be at the Polo Town Hall, 117 N. Franklin Ave. Shows will be 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. There also are shows March 3 and March 4.

Tickets are $15, but there are reduced prices for children and seniors.

The cast of the Polo Area Community Theatre’s production of “Junie B. Jones: The Musical” is seen during rehearsal Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. The musical portrays a sassy first grader and her discovery of new adventures, based on a series of children's books.

The cast of the Polo Area Community Theatre’s production of “Junie B. Jones: The Musical” is seen during rehearsal Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. The musical portrays a sassy first grader and her discovery of new adventures, based on a series of children's books. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

