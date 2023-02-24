Plenty of sass in Polo theater group’s production of ‘Junie B. Jones’

POLO — Jordann Langer-Fishman portrays the title character in “Junie B. Jones,” a musical comedy that will be presented by the Polo Area Community Theatre the next two weekends.
Junie B. Jones is a first-grader diva, an “almost 6 year old” with a hefty portion of sass. The stage play is an adaption of her adventures that appear in almost 30 books written by Barbara Park and illustrated by Denise Brunkus and published from 1992 to 2013.
Performances will be at the Polo Town Hall, 117 N. Franklin Ave. Shows will be 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. There also are shows March 3 and March 4.
Tickets are $15, but there are reduced prices for children and seniors.
