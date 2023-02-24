ADA-accessible canoe, kayak launch coming to Lowell Park with rentals

DIXON – A canoe and kayak launch will be built in Lowell Park thanks to an $80,000 grant, and rentals are in the works.

The Dixon Park District received a Boat Access Area Development grant for an ADA accessible canoe and kayak launch at Lowell Park, replacing the out-of-use boat launch, according to the district in a news release Thursday.

The Park District will add to the grant by including a slip to get canoes and kayaks to the water.

Canoes and kayaks also will be available to rent on site by using a cellphone app.

The total cost of the project is estimated around $95,737, with the district paying for the remaining amount after the grant.

Construction will begin in the spring and is expected to be completed by summer.