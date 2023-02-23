‘Junie B. Jones,’ art exhibits, and Rock Falls service awards in Sauk Valley calendar

The following is a list of current events and upcoming activities going on in the Sauk Valley. Don’t forget to check out 5 Things To Do for other opportunities.
This week
First-grade sass. It’s the opening weekend for Polo Community Theaters’s musical comedy “Junie B. Jones,” a stage adaptation of Barbara Park’s sassy little diva and her adventures in first grade. Performances will be at Polo Town Hall, 117 N. Franklin Ave., Polo. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Feb. 24-25 and March 3, 2 p.m. Feb. 26 and March 4. Tickets are $15, reduced for children and seniors.
Banner competition. The Student-Teacher Art Exhibition opens 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 in the halls and lounge at Woodlawn Arts Academy, 3807 Woodlawn Road, Sterling. The exhibit, featuring the works of students in grades K-12 and their teachers if free. During the reception, visitors can meet the artists and vote on their favorites. Winning pieces will be featured on banners along the First Avenue Bridge between Sterling and Rock Falls, in partnership with Sterling Main Street. The exhibit is open for viewing through April 28, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.
Community service. The Rock Falls Chamber Celebration and Community Awards Presentation will be 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Deer Valley Golf Club, 3298 Hoover Road, Deer Grove. Tickets are $35. Inquire about availability 815-625-4500. Professional Service and Shoulder to the Wheel awards will be presented.
Study in contrast. Featuring artwork in ink, acrylics, charcoal, pencil and other mediums, the Shades of Gray art exhibition opens Friday and runs through March 25 at The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon. Sculptor Jeff Paul Thompson of Wheaton College is serving as guest judge of the exhibition. A reception is planned for 6 p.m. March 3.
Brunch for a cause. United Way of Lee County Spring Fling, 11 a.m. Sunday, Post House Ballroom, 100 West Second St., Dixon. Buffet brunch $40. Raffle, door prizes and shopping to benefit United Way of Lee County and partner agencies.
Early start for the Irish. There will be a St. Paddy’s Party, 6 p.m., Saturday at Sublette Community Building in Sublette. Table of eight is $320. Johnny Jameson and The Empty Pints hit the stage at 7 p.m.
Deck out the patio. The 42nd annual Home Show, Feb 24-26, Indoor Sports Center, 8800 E. Riverside Blvd., Rockford. Opens 2 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. Sunday. Admission $6. Performances by Dan Kirk the master juggler; raptors by Hoo Haven Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center, balloon creations, kids landscape connection.
Power of engineering. The engineering behind the snowboard, water slides, running shoes and the Ferris wheel will be featured in a program at 11 a.m. Saturday at Discovery Center Museum, Rockford. Admission is $10.
Upcoming
Music
Woodlawn Arts Academy, 3807 Woodlawn Road, Sterling
Rhythm-Quest Rocks, 6 p.m. April 16
Spring Music Recital, 6 p.m., May 23, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1701 16th Ave., Sterling
Spring Vocal Recital, 6 p.m., May 23
Dance Recital, 6:30 p.m. June 2, 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., June 3, Centennial Auditorium, Sterling High School
Clinton Symphony Orchestra, Clinton, Iowa
The Breadth of Greatness, 7:30 p.m. April 22, Vernon Cook Theater, Clinton High School
Pops Concert, June 4, Riverview Park Bandshell, Clinton
Dixon Municipal Band
2023 season premier, 7 p.m. March 4, Dixon Theatre
American Legion Post 902, 712 Fourth Ave., Rock Falls.
Jam Session, 7 p.m. every Thursday.
Timber Lake Playhouse, Mount Carroll
Blues in the Woods Bluesfest, Kevin Burt, Birddog Blues Band, Russ Green Band, 3 p.m. May 21
Books on First, 202 W. First St., Dixon.
Lowell Harp and Family, 6:30 p.m., Feb. 25
Todd Lorenc, 6:30 p.m., March 11
Bureau County Fair, Princeton
Josh Turner with Sara Evans, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24
Oregon VFW, 1310 W. Washington St., Oregon
The First Fridays Open Mic, 6:30 p.m., donation
Rosbrook Studio, 107 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon
Second Saturday Open Mic signup at 6 p.m., performances 7 to 11 p.m., $3
Hub City Senior Center, 401 Cherry Ave., Rochelle
Best of Motown by Gary Wenstrup, 11:30 a.m. March 16. $10.
Theater productions
Centennial Auditorium, Sterling
Branson’s Ozark Jubilee presents Stars of the Grand Ole Opry, 2 p.m. April 15, $17 and up.
Historic Dixon Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon
Franc D’Ambrosio’s Broadway Celebration, 7:30 p.m. April 15
Head East, 7:30 p.m., April 22
The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare the Next Gen, 2 p.m. April 23
Dixon Stage Left, 306 W First St, Dixon
The Laramie Project, 7:30 p.m. March 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18.
Rendezvous Arts: Steam Quartet and Benjamin Calvert, 5:30 p.m. March 23
Rendezvous Arts: Metropolis Oboe Quartet and Faith Humphrey Hill, 5:30 p.m. April 19
The Revolutionists, 7:30 p.m. May 5, 6, 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20.
Rendezvous Arts: True Colors Baroque and Don Widmer, May 10.
Pride and Prejudice, 7:30 p.m. July 13, 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 22, 23.
She Kills Monsters, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11, 12, 13.
Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll.
Rock River Jazz Band, May 7
Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos, May 14
The Style Catz with the Cocoloco Band, May 19
Blues in the Woods Bluesfest, May 21
White Pines Dinner Theatre, 6712 W. Pines Road, Mount Morris
Dancing Queen ABBA Salute, March 21-24
Piano Man tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel, March 23
Kenny and Dolly in Harmony, April 4-6
Sounds of Summer Beach Boys tribute, April 21-22
A Rock’n’Roll Tribute, May 3-4
Vito Zatto Show, May 17-18
Dueling Pianos, May 24-25
Rock Falls High School
Miss Austen’s Choice, April 27-29
Sterling High School, Centennial Auditorium, Sterling
Nice Work if You Can Get It, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24-25, 2 p.m. Feb. 26. $10.
Newman Central Catholic High School
You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown, March 9-12
Polo Community Theater, Polo Town Hall, 117 N. Franklin Ave., Polo
Junie B. Jones The Musical, 7 p.m. Feb. 24-25 and March 3, 2 p.m. Feb. 26 and March 4
Hyronomous A. Frog, 7 p.m. May 5, 6 and 12, 2 p.m. May 7 and 13.
Jungle Book, July 12, 15, 16. Free.
Woodlawn Arts Academy, 3807 Woodlawn Road, Sterling
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr., 7 p.m. March 31, 7 p.m. April 1, 2 p.m. April 2, Centennial Auditorium, Sterling High School.
Rock River Center, 810 S. 10th St., Oregon
Mike Maxwell clean comedy, 1 p.m., March 13
Art exhibits
Woodlawn Arts Academy, 2807 Woodlawn Road, Sterling
Student-Teacher Art Exhibit, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27 to April 28
The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon
Shades of Gray, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Feb. 24 through March 25. Opening reception, 6 p.m. March 3.
Phidian Art Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, March 31 to April 22. Awards reception 7 p.m. March 31.
KSB Hospital Commerce Towers, 215 E. First St., Dixon
Transportation by The Next Picture Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., through March 31, KSB Hospital Commerce Towers
Byron Museum of History, 110 N. Union St., Byron
Eagle’s Nest Art Group exhibit, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, through April 1.
Markets
Loveland History Museum, 513 W. Second St., Dixon
Cabin Fever Craft show, noon to 6 p.m. Friday, March 10, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11
Twin City Farmers Market, 106 Avenue A in Sterling
8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, year-round indoors and out;
Chana Route 64 Auction Barn Inc., 620 S. Stone Hill Road, Chana
Auction, 10 a.m., first and third Sunday; flea market, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., second and fourth Saturday and Sunday
Special interest
Quad City Coin Club, Camden Center, 2701 First St., Milan. Coin show, 9 a.m. Sunday, April 2. Free.
Twin Rivers ABATE, 15th annual motorcycle swap meet, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 26, Dixon Elks Lodge, 1279 Franklin Grove Road. Admission is $5, 12 and under is free and early birds are $7.
Friends of the Hennepin Canal. Great Blue Heron hike, 1:30 p.m March 19, Lock 3 at Illinois Route 29; Raccoon hike, 1:30 p.m. April 16, Bridge 15/Visitor’s Center; Indigo Bunting hike, 1:30 p.m. May 21, Lock 33 Rock Falls; Woodchuck hike, 1:30 p.m. June 11, Lock 29 Colona.
Rock River Center, 810 S. 10th St., Oregon. Cancer support, 2 p.m. fourth Wednesday. Caregiver support, 10 a.m., first and third Tuesday. Diabetic support, 11 a.m., first Wednesday. Low vision support, noon second and fourth Tuesday.
Alcoholics Anonymous for Carroll, Lee, Ogle and Whiteside Counties. 1-800-452-7990. www.aa-nia.org.
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group, 3:30 p.m. first Mondays, First Lutheran Church, 19 W. Second St., Chadwick.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group, 6:30 p.m. fourth Thursdays, Crossroads Community Center, 201 W. Market St., Morrison
Dixon Coin Club, 7 p.m., first Tuesday, American Legion, 1120 W. First St., Dixon.
Country Crossroads Quilt Guild, 7 p.m. third Monday, Forreston Grove Church, 7246 Freeport Road; Forreston.
General Federation of Women’s Clubs, Franklin Grove chapter, 7 p.m. first Monday, Atlasta Park, Franklin Grove.
PFLAG Sauk Valley. Support for LGBTQIA+ individuals and family members. 4 p.m. third Sunday (except June and September), First Presbyterian Church, 410 Second Ave., Sterling. Zoom available. Contact pflagsaukvalley@gmail.com.
Library programs
Sterling Public Library. Preschool story time, 10 a.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. second Saturdays. Roleplaying Game Club, 3:30 p.m. Mondays. Lego Club 10 a.m. first and third Saturday. Teen game night, 5:30 p.m. second Tuesdays. 5-star reads book club, 11:30 a.m. second Saturday. Adults Reading Kids Stuff, 6 p.m. last Tuesday.
Dixon Public Library. Preschool storytime, ages 3-5, 10 a.m. Tuesdays; Baby-toddler storytime, 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays; Orbital book group, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; Morning mysteries, 10:30 a.m. Mondays; Computer coding club, every other Thursday K-1, 2:45, Grades 2-3, 3:30, Grades 4-5, 4:15.
Rock Falls Public Library. Book clubs, 6:30 p.m. last Tuesday of month, 10 a.m. first Thursday of month. Morning Makers, 10 a.m. first and third Fridays. Lego Builders, 10 a.m. Feb. 25; Family Night 5:30 p.m. Feb. 27;
Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St., Morrison. Lego club, 10:30 a.m. first Saturday. Storytime, 7 p.m. Thursday.
Historical societies
Sterling Rock Falls Historical Society, Lincoln Learning Center, 607 E. Third St. Sterling
Megan Wells presents “Eleanor Roosevelt: On Discovering How to Be Useful, 2 p.m. March 12
Museums, exhibits and attractions
Loveland History Museum, 9 a.m. -2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Loveland Community House, 513 W. Second St., Dixon; free.
Ingersoll Wetlands Learning Center at Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. Open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson. Call 815-273-2732.
Reagan Boyhood Home, 810 S Hennepin Ave, Dixon, open April to December.
Northwest Territory Historic Center, 205 West Fifth St. Dixon, open 9 a.m - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Ronald Reagan Birthplace/Museum, 111 Main Street, Tampico., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (Except Easter Sunday and Mother’s Day).
Byron Museum of History, Wednesday-Saturday 10:00 to 3:00, located at 110 North Union Street, Byron.
Roberts Armory World War II Museum, Route 251 and Intermodal Drive, Rochelle. Open by appointment.
Chaplin Creek Village, full-scale historical restoration project depicting a prairie settlement typical of the middle 19th century, 1715 Whitney Road, Franklin Grove.
