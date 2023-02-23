February 22, 2023
Shaw Local
Diamond of Dixon: City recognizes Navy service member for Black History Month

Diamond Robinson receives Ike Mercer award

By Rachel Rodgers
James Robinson speaks about his sister Diamond on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 at the Dixon city council meeting. Diamond Robinson is the 2023 recipient of the Ike Mercer Certificate of Achievement. The award is presented to a person of color who has represented Dixon and their community extraordinary. Currently serving in the Navy, Diamond is a coach, mentor and leader in the mental health community in the service. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

DIXON – Diamond Robinson was honored as the 2023 Ike Mercer achievement award recipient for Black History Month.

Robinson, who’s serving in the U.S. Navy in Italy and also coaches volleyball, was recognized by family, friends and the Dixon City Council on Tuesday for the annual award program.

“I carry Dixon with me wherever I go,” she said via video, adding that she’s proud of morals and values instilled in her in the small town.

Family and friends sing the praises of Diamond Robinson, the 2023 Ike Mercer Certificate of Achievement on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 while attending the Dixon City Council meeting. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Her brother, James, said she was built on a solid foundation of “faith, family and fortitude.”

“Those who cross her path are left with a positive impression often met with a warm smile,” he said.

She’s part of a new wave of role models for the next generation, he said.

Robinson said she went to church with the late Mercer, and it was a “tremendous honor” to be compared with his service to the community.

She said Dixon is beginning to become more and more progressive, which will only strengthen the community. She always felt welcomed, appreciated and valued, and she said they need to continue focusing on educating youth.

Robinson’s mother, Linda LeBlanc-Parks, received the award last year. LeBlanc-Parks was elected to the Dixon School Board in April 2021, the first black woman to do so.

In 2019, the council changed the name of its annual Black History Month certificate of achievement award to honor Ike Mercer.

Mercer had died in January 2019 and was renowned for his longtime support and service to the area, including co-founding the Al Morrison Baseball League and serving on the Lee County Board and Dixon’s public safety commission.

James Robinson speaks about his sister Diamond Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 at the Dixon city council meeting. Diamond Robinson is the 2023 recipient of the Ike Mercer Certificate of Achievement. The award is presented to a person of color who has represented Dixon and their community extraordinary. Currently serving in the Navy, Diamond is a coach, mentor and leader in the mental health community in the Navy. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

