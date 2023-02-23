Diamond of Dixon: City recognizes Navy service member for Black History Month

James Robinson speaks about his sister Diamond on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 at the Dixon city council meeting. Diamond Robinson is the 2023 recipient of the Ike Mercer Certificate of Achievement. The award is presented to a person of color who has represented Dixon and their community extraordinary. Currently serving in the Navy, Diamond is a coach, mentor and leader in the mental health community in the service. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)