5 Things To Do in the Sauk Valley: Glitz and Gershwin, it’s the 1920s all over

Time for some Glad Rags and Giggle Water. The 1920s are back for 5 Things To Do in the Sauk Valley. Get decked out like a flapper and “sneak” into a speakeasy. Or, catch a stage production of the hijinks comedy about the Prohibition era and sing along with jazz hit-maker George Gershwin? There’s a drum tribute to Louie Belson (he was born in 1924). There’s also a motorcycle swap meet – but pinch us if anyone needs parts for a Brough Superior once ridden by T.E. Lawrence.
1 If you can dodge a wrench … The No Sting dodgeball tournament begins at 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Sterling Rock Falls YMCA, 2505 Ave. E, Sterling. Registration for six-person teams can be done on site; round robin starts at 9. Must be 16 years old to participate. Under no-sting rules, head shots can disqualify an attacker and play is on a halfcourt with no attack lines.
2 Psssst, what’s the password? Get decked out in Roarin’ Twenties attire for the Bootlegger’s Bash fundraiser by Woodlawn Arts Academy and Savant Wealth Management, which will be 4:30 p.m Saturday, starting at the J. Mark Beaty Performance Center. There will be a silent movie, 1920s cards and games and other activities. The party moves to the Commons at Centennial Auditorium at Sterling High School for a group photo with the Sterling High School cast of “Nice Work … If You Can Get It.” Then settle into a VIP seat at the auditorium for that evening’s performance of the musical. Tickets are $50, and come with password for entry into “The Speakeasy.”
3 I’ve got a crush on you. The music of George and Ira Gershwin are front and center for the screwball musical comedy about Prohibition era hijinks, “Nice Work … If You Can Get It,” as presented by Sterling High School at Centennial Auditorium. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10.
4 Bang that drum. The ninth Percussion Palooza starts at noon Sunday at Rock Falls High School. Drummers are entered in solo and ensemble competition by age group; the top three in each category receive awards and are invited to participate in the showcase. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children 5 and older. The event honors Rock Falls bandleader Louie Bellson (1924-2009).
5 Full throttle. Twin Rivers ABATE is having its 15th annual motorcycle swap meet 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Dixon Elks Lodge, 1279 Franklin Grove Road, Dixon. Admission is $5, 12 and younger is free and early birds are $7. Vendors will be selling new and used parts, leathers and motorcycle accessories. Breakfast, lunch and drinks are available. A new Harley Davidson Heritage Softail raffle bike will be on display and raffle tickets will be available. For information, call 815-440-6018.
